Michigan native astronaut Koch hopes to inspire others to reach for stars
DETROIT — Astronaut Christina Koch spent almost 11 months aboard the International Space Station, and seeing the distant beauty of the Great Lakes from her outer perch changed her view of humanity.
“... I’ll never forget the first time it kind of came into focus over the horizon and realizing you see the Great Lakes all together and then suddenly realizing ... there’s like Lake Michigan, there’s the mitten ... . It’s a really incredible feeling.”
The Michigan native has been back on Earth for almost six weeks after 328 days in space, the longest single spaceflight by a woman.
Her status as one of few women to conduct a spacewalk and her record-breaking stay in space has her on a new mission to inspire others.
“There are a lot of people that drive motivation from inspiring stories from other people who look like them, and I think it’s an important aspect of the story to tell,” said Koch, who hopes others break her record.
Koch, a 41-year-old electrical engineer from Livingston, Montana, said she was born to soar beyond Earth, even as she remains firmly tied to her West Michigan roots.
Her mother, Barbara Johnsen, grew up near Grand Rapids and her father moved to Metro Detroit when he was a student.
“They met in Kalamazoo at a hospital where my mom was a med tech and my dad was a resident to become a physician,” Koch said in an interview with The Detroit News.
Koch, who spoke before the coronavirus outbreak redefined life on Earth, was born in Grand Rapids before moving to Jacksonville, North Carolina, when she was a toddler. She returns to Michigan often to visit family.
“I moved away when I was 3 years old, but the nice thing is I was able to return every single summer with my family. All of my extended family still live in Michigan, most in Grand Rapids, farm areas north of Grand Rapids, also some in the Detroit and Dearborn area.”
Koch broke the record set by former space station Cmdr. Peggy Whitson in 2016-17, whom she looked at as a mentor for her trip.
Whitson, who attended Koch’s first spacewalk training more than five years ago, noted her achievement, saying: “Records are made to be broken ... it’s a sign of progress!”
Koch was just 12 days shy of breaking her colleague Scott Kelly’s record of 340 days on the International Space Station on a single mission, set in 2016.
The world record for the longest spaceflight is held by Valery Polyakov, a Russian astronaut who spent 438 days on a mission in 1994-95.
Her work on the space station included a microgravity crystals investigation, which crystallizes a membrane protein that is integral to tumor growth and cancer survival.
During Koch’s trip, she teamed up with astronaut Jessica Meir to venture out on Oct. 21 to plug in upgraded batteries for the solar power system. It was the first all-female spacewalk.
Since the world’s first spacewalk in 1965, only 14 women have participated in them, versus 213 walks by men, according to NASA.
Koch graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, North Carolina, where she received her masters in physics and electrical engineering.
She went on to graduate from NASA’s Academy program at Goddard Space Flight Center in 2001. After more than a decade of working as an engineer at NASA and leaving NASA to work in the South Pole, she was selected in 2013 as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class. She was assigned to her mission in late 2017 and trained for two years.
Koch knew early that she wanted to be an astronaut.
“I don’t really remember a time when I didn’t want to be an astronaut, or when I wanted to be anything else,” she said. “I was just a kid that never actually grew out of it from the time I was young.”
Living out her dream job this past year had some setbacks. She craved salsa and chips, missed her family, her dog, Sadie Lou, and couldn’t wait to swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico.
She said NASA recognizes how important mental stability is, and astronauts are trained in expeditionary behavior skills to work together as a team onboard. While in space, a morale team in Houston helped keep them connected to current events, pop culture, family and life on Earth.
Since Koch returned on Feb. 6, she’s been learning to walk again in one G, or the force of Earth’s gravity, regaining her balance and getting her motion sickness under control. And she’s showering with water again instead of a re-hydrated towel that contains soap.
She said reintegration to “the normal flow of life on Earth after being in a place where you don’t interact with many humans on a regular basis” has been a difficult challenge.
John Blondin, a research physics professor at North Carolina State University, taught Koch as a sophomore in college. She was one of the brightest, he said.
“We try to encourage our students to get into research projects, and she spent the following summer with me working on developing a computer model of a supernova explosion,” Blondin said. “She was just fearless, and that’s what set her apart. She wasn’t afraid to do anything and she’d actually seek out the most difficult challenges.”