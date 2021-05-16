Mitchell co-founds group pitching third party

Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell is among a group of 150 independents and current and former Republicans founding a group that’s threatening to form a breakaway party if the GOP doesn’t part ways with former President Donald Trump. The group, A Call For American Renewal, rejects what it calls extremist elements within the Republican Party. The GOP has become increasingly defined by its allegiance to the former president, who continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen. “A Call for American Renewal is a rallying cry for pragmatists everywhere,” the group declares on its website. “Our nation’s future should not be dictated by a single person but by principles that bind us together.” Organizers of the new group — whose other Michigan co-founders include longtime GOP consultant Jeff Timmer — are calling for a return to the founding ideals of the Republican Party “or else hasten the creation of an alternative.” Among the principles it lays out are the preservation of a democratic republic, constitutional order, rule of law and the truth. “I think President Biden is right that our country needs a healthy two-party system, and the Republican Party is not healthy right now,” said Mitchell, who represented a congressional district including part of Macomb County and the Thumb. “The extremes in both parties, the right and left, are pulling this country off a cliff. The majority of the country is in the middle, and they want to see problems solved. “We have a mess on our hands, and we ought to be talking about it, and not Trump,” he added. Mitchell, a former business executive in Dryden, disaffiliated with the GOP in December as he retired from Congress. He’s been named as a potential gubernatorial candidate, though he’s said he won’t run for public office again. The alliance includes other high-profile officials including former Govs. Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey and Tom Ridge of Pennsylvania. It also includes former U.S. Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Denver Riggleman of Virginia. Also listed are former cabinet officials including John Negroponte, who was the first director of national intelligence, Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and Transportation Secretary Mary Peters, all of whom served under George W. Bush. The effort includes a political action committee, as well as nonprofit entities formed under 501(c)3 and 501(c)4 of the tax code, Mitchell said. American Renewal intends to raise money for messaging and intends to engage in elections at both the federal and state levels in 2022 and ‘24 by supporting candidates that embody its principles, he said. “It doesn’t have to be just Republican candidates. It may be some independents. It may be some Democrats,” he said. The formal launch of the group comes the same week as the House GOP Conference voted to depose their No. 3 leader, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who has vocally rejected Trump’s claims that he won the election and voted to impeach him over his role in instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The conference voted Friday morning to replace Cheney with a Trump loyalist, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York. “Enough of the drama. Enough of the turmoil,” Mitchell said. “America has problems it needs to solve.”
Mitchell co-founds group pitching third party