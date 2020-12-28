Thank you to everyone who donated mittens, hats and scarves to the Mitten Tree. We appreciate all of your many hours of work to make them. There will be many children with smiles on their faces as they receive these warm items. The people of Ludington have always been very generous. We did well in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the Ludington Daily News for publishing the articles for us. Thank you to the Salvation Army for distributing the items for us. Thank you to the Church Women United for sponsoring the Mitten Tree Happy Holidays. Norma Koepp and Judy Hill Church Women United co-chairs Thanks to Trump for vaccine development I have never written to the (Readers’) Forum before but felt the need after ready two people’s opinions on Page A4 in the Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Daily News. I, for one, am happy with Rep. (Bill) Huizenga and Rep. Jack Bergman. They have the right to do what they did by law. If we are not satisfied with the election results, especially the circumstances we’ve been put through the last four years, they have a right to represent all of us. I have a right to my opinion. You have a right to yours. They represent all of us, not just you and not just me. I’m so tired of the gripes about President (Donald) Trump. When do we give respect to our sitting president and praise for what he has done? If you want to know where I’m coming from, read Byron York’s column in the Thursday, Dec. 17, Daily News. And, by the way, Hillary Clinton hasn’t stopped complaining about the presidential defeat, yet. We have been given a Christmas gift by God once again. And, by the president’s persistence with (Operation) Warp Speed, we have two vaccines. Thank you, President Trump. I’m so proud of our Michigan people at Pfizer and also Moderna. Warp Speed (occurred in) nine months instead of the estimated time of five years. Why wasn’t President Trump’s picture on the cover of Time magazine? Why was President-elect (Joe) Biden “Man of the Year” there? A man who spent the campaign in his basement (was chosen)? While President Trump faced this campaign face to face, he came down with COVID-19 and beat it. (He) showed us to face life courageously and not fear it. Yes, I know he put crowds at risk, but each of us have the right to do what we choose. (It’s) our freedom. There is no doubt this pandemic is real. But, we know more now how to handle it, and I believe we must mask up, wash hands and (keep a) safe distance. But, as in the past, it was said, “There’s nothing to fear but fear itself.”… We are a nation of pioneers. If our ancestors considered all the obstacles they would face when coming to this country, none of us would be here today. We know so much more about COVID-19 now. And now the vaccines (are here). Praise God. What’s more scary to me is Hunter Biden’s connections to China, (and also U.S. Rep. Eric) Swalwell’s. Our people have been led into an election without all the facts, (including) President-elect Biden’s connections to Ukraine and China, if any. We have to know, good or bad. I love our police and sheriff’s departments. I do not want them to be defunded. We need more of them, not less, with all that’s going on in our country today. Some things may need to be tweaked. But until you walk in their shoes, they should not be judged. I want freedom to live my life and spend my money my way. In other words, I want freedom, not socialism where the government controls every aspect of our lives. A great lifesaving gift from President Trump to all of us upon leaving his presidency are two Warp Speed vaccines. God bless us, one and all. Rosemary Grams Ludington