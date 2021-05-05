MUSKEGON — The Montague girls continued an impressive 2021 season Tuesday by sweeping the Oakridge Tri. The Wildcats defeated Mason County Central 92-39 and beat Oakridge 117-16.
The boys' Wildcats split the tri, beating Oakridge 87-44 but falling to Mason County Central 83-54.
Montague's girls won most of the events and set several personal bests in the meet. Isabelle Auch led the way with wins and personal bests in both long-distance events. Auch won the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:59.7 and took the 3,200 in a time of 12:57.0. Claire Meacham also won a pair of events, earning wins in the high jump (4-4) and the shot put (a personal best 32-2). Natalie Erickson was Montague's third two-time winner, earning victories in both the 100 (13.10) and 200 (27.25).
Cammie Erickson added a pole vault win with a personal best mark of 6-0, and Sheldin Beishuizen set a personal best in winning the 800 (2:40.8).
The Wildcats also won all four relays. Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson won both sprint relays with times of 53.86 (400) and 1:54.2 (800). Maddie Meacham, Ally Hall, Dreea Atchison and Britta Johnson won the 1,600 relay (4:33.5) and Beishuizen, Emma Pendell, Cammie Erickson and Atchison won the 3,200 relay (11:47.8).
Dylan Everett was a three-time individual winner for Montague in the boys' meet, taking the long jump (19-8) as well as both the 100 (11.71) and 200 (23.95). Everett completed a personal sweep of his four events by joining Silas Jancek, Andrew Kooi and Rodney Brassfield for a win in the 400 relay (48.94).
Kaden Hainer added a pair of wins for Montague, sweeping the distance events with a personal best time of 5:01.6 in the 1,600 and 11:15.8 in the 3,200.