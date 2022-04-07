Experienced golfer Brad Tate takes over the Montague boys golf team this year, and the Wildcats enter the season with high hopes and a veteran roster.
Luke Booth and Drew Collins have graduated, but top players Kevin Jager, Kaden Miller and Conner Raeth have returned, and Daniel Flanagan, Kevin Flagstead and Robert Knapp are ready to go as well. All six players are seniors.
Montague does have some youth on the team as well, both with Wildcat golf in their DNA. Owen Raeth, Conner's brother, and Joel Booth, Luke's brother, join the team this year, and Tate said both have great potential.
The Wildcats have the advantage of hosting the regional tournament at the end of the season, but until then they hope to be in the mix for the WMC championship, which Whitehall has held onto the last three seasons.
"Our goal is simply to get better at every practice and every match," Tate said. "We are going to focus on fundamentals, course management and mental preparation. We expect to be a solid team come regionals.
"A successful season will be steady improvement from all of our junior varsity and varsity boys. We want the student-athletes to learn the game the right way, have fun and hopefully develop some relationships and memories that will last a lifetime."