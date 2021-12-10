Montague golf coach Phil Kerr's trophy case is getting crowded, but he'll likely be able to find room somewhere to put his latest addition: The 2021 state coaches' association coach of the year award.
Kerr was named the statewide coach of the year this week by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association after leading the Wildcats to their second consecutive state championship. He was Division 4 coach of the year in 2020, and this year earned the all-division award.
Kerr's work with the Wildcats was all the more impressive as he dealt with a Ewing's sarcoma diagnosis. Kerr told CatchMark Sports during the season that the team's rallying around him gave him strength during treatments.