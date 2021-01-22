Montague wins Division 6 state title
DETROIT — Montague capped its 2020 football season with an MHSAA Division 6 state championship by defeating Clinton, 40-14, Friday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Wildcats quarterback Drew Collins threw for 244 yards and touchdown passes of 9, 44 and 26 yards — all to Samuel Smith. Collins also had 52 yards on the ground with touchdown runs of 9 and 23 yards.
In the Division 4 game, Detroit Country Day defeated Cadillac, 13-0. The Vikings were limited to 150 yards of total offense, all on the ground, by the Yellowjackets.
In the Division 2 game, Muskegon Mona Shores defeated Warren DeLaSalle, 25-19. The Sailors’ Brady Rose scored on touchdown runs of 12 and 4 yards. He ran for 154 yards on 22 carries.
Friday’s games opened with Centreville defeating Ubly, 22-0, in the Division 8 game.