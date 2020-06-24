MSU
football pauses ticket sales
Michigan State has paused its season ticket sales for football as it works to limit attendance if and when the Spartans play this fall.
MSU athletic director Bill Beekman reiterated in a statement Wednesday the university’s plan for admission and remains in flux but likely will reduce the number of fans allowed in Spartan Stadium.
The Spartans are scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at home against Northwestern.
MSU is giving those who already paid for season tickets three options: opt out and convert their payments to donations to the Spartan Fund; roll over their payments for 2021 and not attend this fall or receive full refunds for the upcoming season.
Also, the option still exists for those who paid and do want tickets or have paid deposit to proceed as planned and wait for revised procedures. No action is required.
“Many of our Spartan student-athletes have returned to campus and are preparing for the 2020 season. There are still many questions to be asked and answered but we will do our best to keep our season ticket holders informed,” Beekman said. “We are working to finalize plans for reduced capacity in Spartan Stadium and will be able to share details once these critical decisions are made. In addition to seating capacity, we will also be addressing parking, tailgating, concessions, and other aspects of the game-day experience.”
Reduced capacity
The school said if they are required to reduce the number of fans allowed, there likely will be “price adjustments to tickets, seat premiums, and parking” as well as ticket quantity reductions. Spartan Stadium seats 75,005 at its capacity.
General seating areas
MSU is considering instituting a reserved-by-section plan for this season only, in which fans would be assigned their locations “in priority order.” That would include a reserved section and range of rows in the lower, middle or upper portions of the section.
Parking and tailgating
The university, medical professionals and public safety officials. are continuing to evaluate parking passes, opening times and tailgating policies.