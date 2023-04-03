EAST LANSING – Michigan State University’s Broad College of Business will host a free three-day entrepreneurship camp for rising high school juniors and seniors from June 20 to 22 on MSU’s campus. The deadline to apply is April 21.
The Entrepreneur Leadership Initiative High School Camp, now in its second year, aims to help students build their entrepreneurial mindset. Held annually, the camp also provides students with the opportunity to better understand how to navigate challenges to success based on their identities, develop themselves as young rising professionals, build relationships with mentors and become familiar with MSU and the college experience.
MSU alum Tamira Chapman, president, CEO and founder of Storehouse In A Box LLC, will be the keynote speaker. Storehouse In A Box was named the eighth fastest growing woman-owned company by JP Morgan Chase and the Women Presidents Organization in 2022.
“Our camp helps high school students look at problems and discover opportunities, not obstacles. It teaches them skills such as creativity, emotional intelligence and teamwork,” said Desireé Melfi Bozzo, director of student success and advising in MSU’s Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “These are skills that they will use their entire lives to reach any level of success imaginable.”
“This is an exciting opportunity to provide our future business leaders and innovators with exposure to the cross-section of business and entrepreneurship,” said Ed Tillett, director of Multicultural Business Programs in the Broad College of Business. “The camp allows students to develop their business skills and, more importantly, realize their potential as students and professionals.”