That mewling and whimpering that most of the population made for nights in the 40s this week was music to a certain segment of the population’s ears. That cold weather is exactly what the bowhunters want.
Archery season is nearly upon us and there are some things you need to do to get back in the game.
Equipment
Your bow is the most important piece of equipment you own. If you can’t shoot, you can’t hunt. So before you go putting in all that practice, make sure your strings, cables, axles and cams are all in great shape.
The best way to do this is to have a professional look things over, but they are knee-deep in arrow-making right now, so you’re going to have to give it a look yourself.
First, examine your strings and cables with an eye toward fraying. Wax your string if it looks good. Next, look for cams that are leaning over instead of parallel to the limbs. If you find a leaning cam, take your bow to the shop immediately.
Next, check for any missing C- or E-clips on your bow’s axles. Finally, examine the limbs for any cracking, including signs that the camo dip has bubbled up or separated from the limbs.
Now get out those Allen wrenches and make sure your sight and fall-away rest are firmly affixed to the bow.
Check all the pins.
Now draw the bow carefully while a friend watches. Have them look for any kind of leaning, creaking or signs of distress on the bow, while you feel for that nice, smooth draw that you’re used to. If any of these things raise red flags, get into the pro shop now.
Your arrows need the same visual inspection as your bow.
Check for loose or missing fletchings. Make sure all the inserts are still where you left them. Make sure your practice points are seated securely.
Your broadheads or expandable broadheads should also be examined prior to you going into the field. Replace the replaceable blades or touch them up with a diamond file.
Check your mechanical release, if you use one, to make sure that it’s still functional and that the string loop you grab with it is still firmly affixed to the string.
Practice
Every year we find a way to make it easier on ourselves through technology, but technology won’t build up that muscle memory and get you familiar with your draw and release points.
Start shooting 10 every time you have some free time and build up to 30-arrow sessions. Practice at 10, 20 and 30 yards or three different distances of your choosing.
You probably shouldn’t shoot at a distance in the field unless you’ve practiced it at the range.
If you get the time, practice from height. Remember that you have to bend at the waist or you’ll get a nice red welt on your bow arm from dropping it.
Scouting
Experienced bowhunters will have scouted already, but things change with the fall hunts being allowed. The youth hunt and the private-land doe hunt draw lots of people to the woods, so check the trails around your favorite stand location for new activity. The cold nights will have scrapes and rublines active again, so pay special attention to not just the tracks, but the trees around your location.
When you scout, practice whatever scent-free protocols you use when you hunt, but stop short of a drag-rag because you don’t want deer walking up on you when you’re trimming limbs and hanging stands.
Placing cameras is fine, but have some discipline about when you check them and always use scent-free protocols when handling them in the field.
I personally stopped hanging cameras because I tend to tell a few too many people about the deer I’m seeing.
Your competition doesn’t need that motivation.
Safety
If you’re hanging a new stand, follow all manufacturer’s instructions. If you’re hanging an old stand, make sure to check over your straps inch by inch for signs of wear. Straps are susceptible to UV degradation, so replace any straps that look dried out and faded.
Also check any bolts and nuts on your stands for rust and replace the ones that look to be in need of it. None of this should be taken as advice counter to your stand manufacturer, so if in doubt, refer to your owner’s manual.
If you’re using screw-in tree-steps, it’s probably time to stop.
Talk to any first-responder and they can tell you about the number of falls we’ve had in the region with bad outcomes.
If you value your health or your family values you being able to walk, consider switching to commercially built ladder sticks.
Most responders would also recommend a ground-to-stand line that you can clip into with a linesman’s harness.
That’s a five-point harness with a tail you can clip into a Prusik knot that slides up and down a rope, but tightens under tension to keep you from smashing to the ground.
If you use a climbing stand, examine the straps for any signs of degradation and replace them as well.
Climbers have fewer moving parts, but those rubberized straps (or cables in some models) are critical.
Scent control
Hunters still argue about scent control.
There are sprays and clothing and detergents and cover scents.
The effectiveness of any of them is probably debatable. When someone bothers to get a police dog involved to see if they can still find you, they can.
Deer (and bears) have noses that are much more sensitive than even a dog’s.
So with that information in hand, how should you develop a scent-control protocol? Well, I believe you should wash your hunting clothes in a scent-free detergent, bag them, and dress in the field. Keep your boots clean and never, ever wear them when you’re pumping gas.
If you believe in activated-carbon clothing, keep using that.
I do. If you don’t believe in it, take good care to have your hunting clothes away from things that smell blatantly human like gasoline.
We all know deer get around.
They know what people smell like, they know what gasoline smells like, even if they don’t know what it is. What we’re going for here is to try to keep the scents that stop that lead doe in her tracks off of our hunting clothes.
If you do that, you’re winning. I do all the things I mentioned above, but I also spray down my boots with one of the scent-killing sprays every time I head into the field.
Do what works for you, but be consistent and you’ll have better success.
Drags and wicks
I was not a big believer in artificial scents when I started bowhunting.
I believed in trying to have as little impact as possible.
I wanted it like I wasn’t even there.
But there is something to be said for a curiosity scent that brings in deer — especially if they’re not coming close enough for a shot.
For me, it was the old “Bowhunter’s Setup.” For you it may be some kind of doe-in-heat scent. Whatever scent you prefer, try dipping a wick in a bottle and attaching a dragline to the back of your harness.
Then just walk toward your stand normally. About 20 yards away, dip that wick again and walk in a big circle around your stand.
Now what do you do with that wick once you’ve done all that? I put it back in a plastic bag and into my pack.
I want my curiosity scents to be subtle and mysterious. I don’t want thumping bass that vibrates the neighborhood. Try a drag, then put that drag deep in your pack and see if deer don’t investigate that feint ring of scent you’ve left for them.
Good luck this season!