The perch fishing on local drowned-rivermouth lakes is no secret in February, but right now people generally ignore it.
It’s a big mistake, frankly.
If you’re serious about getting your bucket of perch, the time to go is now, not once the lakes freeze up.
First, there’s no drilling of holes. Second, you have your full scope of electronics — sonar, downimaging and a GPS chartplotter. If you’re smart, you’ll bring your handheld or whatever you use for a GPS on the ice.
Yes, the wind is a nightmare (see Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday of this week), but once you wait out the gales, you’re left with largely unpressured lakes.
In this article, we’ll discuss where to go, what to use and some tips for modern technology that may not have occurred to you.
Where to go
Well, we already pointed this one out to you and that’s drowned-rivermouth lakes. These are Muskegon Lake, White Lake, Stony Lake, Pentwater Lake, Pere Marquette Lake, Manistee Lake, Portage Lake and Arcadia Lake.
Why? Because they’re connected to Lake Michigan and as the big lake roils and rowdies its way through the fall, a significant number of perch seek shelter in our rivermouth lakes.
And now that the salmon trollers and jiggers have moved inland, we can focus on your favorite dinner fish.
Which one do you go to? Well, the biggest two are Muskegon and Manistee Lakes, followed by Portage. Pere Marquette Lake and Pentwater Lake are close, but small.
White Lake is a sneaky-good lake, I’m told, but it’s very hit-or-miss (like the rest of them, ha!).
What to bring
Fall perch are just like winter perch in that they want minnows, wigglers, waxworms and spikes, depending on the hour. You can also trick them with no live bait at all when the time is right, but you probably should stop by the tackle shop and load up on bait.
Your rods should be sensitive and really whatever length makes you comfortable. Your reel size isn’t important, but your line is. I’m a big proponent of no-stretch lines when jigging. That means some type of superline braid for your main line and a quality swivel with a fluorocarbon leader (or perch rig). How heavy should your line be? Well, what size northerns and walleyes and smallmouth are you trying to land when they hit? My suggestion is 8-pound test braid for your main line and at least 6-pound fluorocarbon leader material. You can get away with less in the winter, but I find you catch more predator species when you’re out targeting fall perch.
Lures
As I mentioned above, perch rigs are going to be a big part of your success. We have some fantastic local manufacturers of perch rigs and you can find them in any color of the rainbow.
They all work, but the pegs that are always empty are the ones that are green glow. Glow isn’t always the solution, but often it is. It’s funny how charging up a glow rig can instantly fill your graph with perch.
Sometimes not even that will make them bite, though.
The nice thing about a boat is you can keep on the schools until they turn back on much easier than you can when you’re on the ice.
Other lures that have worked well for me include Rapala Jiggin’ Raps, Rippin’ Raps, Hali jigs and Northland Buckshot spoons. In these I like chrome or gold colors unless the water is filthy, then I go to some type of fluorescent and glow combination.
Finding fish
While in the winter we tend to find the fish in the deepest holes, that’s not always the case in the fall. They might be suspended along a breakline or up on a shelf. It all depends on the bait they’re eating, which I think is probably more young-of-the-year baitfish than it might be in winter.
I like to use both my sonar and my down-imaging to locate fish at this time of year, paying special attention to the bottom type. If you can find areas where the bottom substrate is soft muck rather than hard sand, mark them on your GPS. Fish will often hang out right on these soft-bottom areas, but also in the transition area between sand and muck.
At shallower depths these might be obvious weedlines, but when you’re talking 20, 30, 40 and 50 feet down, you have to keep track of it on your graph and mark the appropriate waypoints. As I said, bring your handheld or ice unit with you and record the waypoints there as well.
Motor anchoring tips
If you’re still using an anchor tied to a rope, you’re in the minority. Bow-mount electric motors with Spot-Lock like Minn Kotas are fantastic anchoring options in the fall.
Fortunately, the muskies weren’t biting last month, so I spent some time researching better ways to use my electric motor that I’ll share here.
First, Spot-Lock doesn’t always engage smoothly, so try to get as close to 0.0 mph speed over ground on your GPS before you engage Spot-Lock.
If you’re still having trouble, you may have too much or too little motor for your boat.
If that’s the case, you can go into the adjustments on your remote and set your boat scale up or down a tick. If you have too little motor for your boat, set the boat scale to +1 or +2. Conversely, if your motor is overpowering your boat, set the boat scale to -1 or -2.
Second, auto-pilot can be more effective than Spot-Lock for holding you in place at some times, but the age of your motor can play a role in whether or not you’re successful.
Terrova and Ulterra motors have two different autopilot modes. Standard mode sends an imaginary line out from the front and back of your motor when you engage it.
Then the motor does whatever it can to stay on that line. If you’ve ever engaged your autopilot and watched your motor try to turn right and turn right and turn right, that’s because it wants to be on that line and it doesn’t really care about your heading until it gets back on it. It’s a head-scratcher as to where that might be useful, but here in the land of big wind, we are fortunate that they included a “Legacy” mode. When your motor is set to this, it picks a compass bearing and points at it, no matter what. So if you find yourself in a search pattern where going into the wind slowly (or leaking downwind slowly) is your goal, make sure your motor’s auto-pilot is set to “Legacy” mode.
Conservation
We can’t write about perch fishing without mentioning the need to practice conservation. Take what you need, don’t just try for that limit. The limit for perch, for most of Michigan, is 25 fish. Although there is no size limit, it’s best to try for 8-inch fish if you’re cleaning with a fixed-blade fillet knife and 9 inches if you’re using an electric. Although you can clean smaller fish than that, the return on meat per fish drops off significantly below about 7.5 inches.
Remember to reel up slowly if you feel lighter fish on your line. Although there’s no ice yet, the fish will still be stuck near the surface with inflated air bladders if you retrieve them too quickly. The seagulls really don’t need your help in finding food and throwing those floundering four-inchers back on the surface at this time of year can really put a dent in the future schools.