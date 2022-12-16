For the last couple years, the words “Garmin Panoptix Livescope” have been leaking out of some of the more successful shanties around the state.
One of the first people who I knew who adopted this technology — generically called “forward facing sonar” — was Jim Waggoner of Chelsea.
Waggoner is an all-species angler who fished in Mark Martin’s schools and earned a promotion to staff pro.
While other anglers on Martin’s Ice Fishing Vacation School pro staff made their marks with different presentations, Waggoner was just a hard-working angler who wasn’t afraid to try something new. And it has worked well for him.
I first took note of the technology last winter when we were on Mullett Lake and Jim outfished a bunch of really good anglers. Sure, he had a good spot, but more than that, he was converting bites, while the rest of us wondered whether the red blips on our flashers were walleyes and whether they came in interested or if they never even saw our offering. That’s what the technology does, though, it doesn’t just show you the fish, like a flasher, but it also shows you their reactions in real-time so you can make adjustments to your presentation. It doesn’t just replace your flasher, it gives you more information than even a flasher paired with a camera that has just one point of view.
Jumping in
Waggoner wasn’t a pro-staffer for any electronics companies when he bought his Panoptix. He said it just looked like something he thought everyone would be using in a few years.
“To be honest with you, it was just the latest and greatest technology,” Waggoner said. “Just seeing it work in demonstrations and things of that nature.”
He said since then, it’s become an irreplaceable tool.
“It’s not that you can’t (fish without it), but it would be something you would miss, there’s no doubt about that,” Waggoner said.
Although he’s from Chelsea, he has a place on an inland lake near Lake Huron and he gets around the state with Martin’s schools each year. He said he worked his way up from ice fishing without electronics to an early LCD and then to a flasher.
“I had an old Eagle/Lowrance back in the day, then I got a Vexilar and, man, was that a game changer,” Waggoner said. “Now if I have to use my Vexilar, I’m like really? I have to use this?”
To be fair, some version of live forward facing sonar exists with all three major electronics companies now: Humminbird, Lowrance and Garmin. Waggoner has used all three and still owns newer units from all of them.
“Having had all three companies, Garmin has the least complicated menus,” Waggoner said. “The learning curve was really easy.”
He said after using smartphones and tablets, the Garmin user interface is very intuitive and sets up almost like opening different apps instead of paging through “200 menus for 200 things that I don’t need on there.”
“On Garmin, there’s 10 things that people use and that’s what they’re going to focus on.”
What is it?
Livescope is basically live underwater radar, Waggoner said.
Now not every fish is going to look like a high-definition fish. Depending on the orientation you’re using it in and the position of the fish in the sonar cone, it may be identifiable as a walleye or a pike or it may not. But one thing that it does is shows you how fish are reacting to your lure or bait.
“On a (flasher), you might have a big mark on the bottom,” Waggoner said. “You can see it down there, how deep it is and it’s somewhere in that sonar cone, but it might not be looking at your bait.”
With FFS, (which is actually oriented downwards for ice fishing) Waggoner said you can tell whether the fish is facing your bait. You might not be able to see his jaws working as he contemplates biting, but you can tell what his intentions are.
“You can see if it’s facing in or out, swimming toward you or swimming away,” Waggoner said. “If the thing fills up the grid mark, you know you’ve got a big fish down there.”
Take the million-dollar question of a fish rising on your flasher and then quickly falling away. Is the fish really going lower toward bottom? Or is it swimming outside the cone of your flasher’s sonar?
With FFS, you can tell.
“A lot of times it could just be swimming away,” Waggoner said. “A lot of times it’s just leaving. If you give them a good high jig and slide down to bottom it will bring them back in.
“It just gives you a real true picture of everything that’s going on.”
With a flasher, he said, you think you know, but you don’t always know. With FFS, you know what’s scaring the fish and what isn’t scaring the fish because you can watch your lure and watch their reaction at the same time. Jigging hard and the fish swims away? Stop it.
Jigging subtle and the fish swims away? Jig harder.
“It definitely increases your rate,” he said of converting sightings into bites.
He said every day is different and this technology shows you right away when yesterday’s tactics aren’t going to work.
“On the first fish, you can tell, ‘oh don’t jig high like that because they don’t like that at all,’” Waggoner said. “It’s a crazy wonderful device. It turns it into a videogame if you’re not careful.”
He said one thing he learned is that when you just watch the screen and you’re in deeper water, you realize you might be taking things too far.
“In Mullett Lake you’re in 40 feet of water and on the graph it looks like you’re barely jigging it off the bottom but you look at the grid and you’re actually jigging it 2 feet,” Waggoner said.
Although we all know the conventional wisdom of subtle jigging in bright conditions away from weeds and aggressive jigging in low-light periods, it’s not always that cut-and-dry.
“If the fish is there, you don’t generally want a big jig,” Waggoner said. “If you’re high-stroking it, and they’re already there, you’re not going to get them. But if you aren’t seeing anything – I caught the biggest fish of the class that year by jigging it up to the roof of the shanty and lowering it to bottom as fast as I could, that gives it a 2 or 3 foot swing to the side.”
Waggoner said the best part is that you know not only that the fish came in, but how it’s orienting to your bait.
Technology
There are four main parts to the technology — a screen like your standard 9-inch fishfinder, then there’s a sonar unit — in the case of Garmin it’s the GLS10. Attached to this is a transducer. Finally, there’s a mount to keep the transducer suspended and pointed in the direction you want. Some companies make their systems modular so that parts can be upgraded, where others do not.
Is it too good?
Waggoner recalled on experience that piqued his interest in the technology before he purchased it.
“I watched a guy and his kid, the summer before I bought it, they were standing on the edge of the lake, the old man was in waders, putting the transducer in the water,” Waggoner said. “When they’d find the fish, he’d tell his kid where they were and they’d cast the bobber over there, boom boom boom.
“I get it where people say it’s kinda like cheatin’,” Waggoner said. “That stuff is incredible.”
In fact, one fishing tour, the Professional Musky Tournament Tour (PMTT) banned the technology last year after one boat produced a fantastic catch while having reportedly eight FFS units on board.
When open-water fishing, species like muskies can be seen from a decent distance with the technology. And fish that come in on a figure-8 can be better judged. Anglers can also track what the fish do when they break away from the boat and seemingly swim off. As reported on the Musky 360 podcast, many of those fish simply go to the deep-water side of the boat rather than back to the weedline they were found on initially. Waggoner said he’s sticking with the technology and believes the majority of anglers will have it someday. Waggoner said the only caveat he has for anglers new to the technology is to make sure they get lithium batteries and to consider the Summit Fishing mounts.
Trolling
Garmin pro staff member Carl “Fuzzy Bear” Stopczynski said many salmon fishermen have adopted the PS-30 transom-mount transducer, which lets them watch their downriggers or their Dipsy Divers in the water.
He said one angler on his boat noticed that two diver rods got tangled together by watching on the monitor.
The XR technology that will allow a 500-foot range for live sonar in freshwater is something many salmon anglers are considering. The challenge is where to mount it and on what. Stopczynski said finding a mount that’s long enough and robust enough for boats over 20 feet has been a challenge, but Traxstech developed one.
He noted that anglers who trailer smaller boats don’t have such a challenge reaching below the waterline and actually have an advantage over big-boat anglers in that regard, at least at present.