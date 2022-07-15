Most people call it a “walleye chop.” When the wind blows hard enough to make the ripples border on waves, that’s when you know that fishing is going to get better.
For me, not being raised on walleyes, I’ve always called it a “spinnerbait chop.”
There’s something about the wind blowing that gets bass moving like nothing else and nothing seems to haul them in as well as a spinnerbait on those days.
It might not seem to make sense, but that nickel-sized blade spinning above that pulsating rubber skirt just does something to bass – forces them to an eat-or-go-hungry mindset. They almost always choose to eat.
I think it probably has something to do with the way winds move the baitfish around. We see something and we call it a minnow, but babies of every fish in the lake are a food source – from bullheads to muskies and walleyes. Studies tell us that baby bluegills are a significant part of a bass diet, so it’s no wonder that the old chartreuse-and-blue never seems to fail when there’s a chop.
But why limit our discussion to bass? You can catch pike, muskies, crappies and even walleyes on spinnerbaits if you fire them in the right spots with the right retrieve techniques.
What follows is everything I know about spinnerbaits.
Spinnerbait history
The first time I heard about spinnerbaits was probably the early 1980s. I would guess I was 11 because I had to wait until I was 12 to use our rowboat alone. We were camping at Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area and I was still shorebound. I cast from every place on the shoreline that I could find and had nary a fish to show for it. Then I saw these kids holding up a stringer of 5 bass. I asked them what they caught them on and they said “spinnerbaits.”
That was the first time I heard about them. It wasn’t long before I was finding out more. I don’t remember if it was Roland Martin or Jimmy Houston who had the first mass-marketed spinnerbait, but I owned one made by each of the pros, including Bill Dance and Hank Parker.
They were hard to find at first, then they were everywhere. But they are not all created equal.
Strike King was the company that made its name on spinnerbaits and really started marketing the different designs. They continue to be the industry leader.
Quality spinnerbaits
You think we have trouble with knockoff products made in China today? The mid-1980s were a trainwreck of terrible fishing tackle. People tried making spinnerbaits as cheaply as possible, resulting in some rubber skirts that clumped together after one outing, nylon skirts made of sliced-up survey tape that had about as much life as a flattened frog. And then there were the cheap barrel swivels that didn’t allow a blade to spin.
What’s in a quality spinnerbait? Well, for starters, a skirt that breathes and wiggles and doesn’t clump up. Then you need a ball-bearing swivel on that blade.
Now I look for two different designs when I’m bass fishing vs. pike and muskie fishing. A bass-fishing spinnerbait will have an R-bend in the wire so you can tie on your line. A pike or muskie spinnerbait will have a twisted loopin the wire so you can clip on a leader. Can you catch pike and muskies on bass spinnerbaits? You bet. But if you’re seriously pursuing pike and muskies, get a spinnerbait with a looped wire for a leader connection.
Color and flash
A good all-around color for spinnerbaits is white. It looks like many baitfish and has some flash to it. A good blade color is silver. There is a difference between silver and nickel, but most manufacturers opt for nickel because of cost. On the scale of kinda flashy to very flashy it goes nickel, then hammered nickel, then silver-plated, then hammered silver. You might think it doesn’t matter, but I have seen first-hand how more flash can make a difference.
There are also copper and gold blades. You might remember the salmon fishing axiom “gold when it’s cold,” or associate copper with tannin-stained waters. These are both good guidelines.
Having said all that, you can catch fish on any color and blade combination. I don’t know why Dave Rose was throwing a black bucktail spinnerbait when we were fishing on Lake Skegemog years ago, but he was. It was 90 degrees, headed to 95 degrees and the sky was blue with just a few white, puffy clouds. Dave cast up toward the ledge that demarcates Elk Lake from Skegemog and something hammered that spinnerbait. We thought he had a muskie on, but it was just a 27-inch walleye. Clear water, clear skies, bright sun, heat and he catches a walleye on a black muskie spinnerbait with an orange blade. I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it.
So although color doesn’t always matter, I keep a variety of colors with me and I grab spare skirts whenever I see them in stores. I have a handful of white and some chartreuse. Chartreuse-and-blue seems to go in and out of style, but I will buy spare skirts in that pattern if I see them.
Where to throw
Ideally, spinnerbaits are thrown around structure or cover. This might be a weedline, a dropoff, a log, a sandbar, a shoreline or a dock. Notice, though, that I said “ideally.” Sometimes you will see fish feeding on bait in open water. If you ever see this schooling bass activity, it’s pretty neat. You’ll see baitfish flying and see and hear multiple “bloosh!” events as you watch. Some people might throw a topwater lure into this and that might work, but for me, a spinnerbait is the way to go.
The other open-water cover that people often ignore are windrows of chopped weeds created by boats and the wind. Predator species will stack up along these, feeding on the baitfish that pick through these for bugs and aquatic insects.
Another great place to throw spinnerbaits is small holes in thick weeds. Mark Martin relies on this tactic for summer walleyes, throwing Beetle Spins into gaps and holes in the thick weeds of July and August.
A spinnerbait isn’t just a horizontal lure, it’s also vertical. Martin lets his Beetle Spins helicopter into gaps on semi-tight line. There are also short-arm spinnerbaits you can helicopter down tall weedlines to attract strikes. You can also helicopter down bridge pilings, seawalls and vertical timber.
Retrieves
A spinnerbait works great on a straight retrieve, but it works great on pike and muskies when you stop and start your retrieve as the lure approaches the boat. You can, of course, also put your lure into a figure-8 at boatside if you’re in muskie-infested waters.
A retrieve that doesn’t occur to many people for fishing docks is that you can get a curved retrieve by bending the spinner arm of your spinnerbait. If you bend it right, it will run off right, if you bend it left it will run off left. I find this retrieve especially helpful for fishing large dock complexes. Getting your lure just six inches or a foot closer to the fish can make all the difference when fish are finicky.
Trolling
Spinnerbaits are also great for trolling, especially when you’re dealing with chopped weeds. You can add weight above your leader or you can just find a speed that keeps the lure in the water. My daughter Megan caught her first muskie when we took my friend Mark Mylchreest’s advice and long-line-trolled spinnerbaits on a known muskie lake. As I said, though, the key to that is finding a speed and line length that keeps the lure in the water