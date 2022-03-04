MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Museum of Art presents a new invitational ceramic exhibition, called Cups, which opened Thursday, March 3, and will go through Thursday, March 17. The exhibition brings together some of the top ceramic artists in the U.S. to showcase and sell their unique handmade cups and drinking vessels.
The Cups exhibition challenged artists to merge form and function in various sizes, shapes, and designs to create cups that the public can purchase for use or display as artwork in their homes. All cups will be available to purchase beginning 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3 during the Opening Reception. An artist panel will follow at 6 p.m. to discuss the artwork with select artists whose work is in the Cups exhibition.
All cups in the exhibition will be available for purchase but will need to remain on display through March 17. Pick-up will be Friday, March 18. Shipping is also available.
For more information go to muskegonartmuseum.org/event/cups/ or contact Kristina Broughton at kbrought@muskegonartmuseum.org, (231) 720-2574.