MUSKEGON — Put on your green and bring your family and friends to downtown Muskegon Saturday, March 12 to the 9th annual Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Stepping off at 11 a.m. from 6th Street along Western Avenue to 2nd Street, the parade will celebrate Muskegon’s rich Irish Heritage.
This family-oriented event is sponsored by JCI Greater Muskegon and Unruly Brewing Co. Jackie Green, Mrs. America and co-host of The Gray and Green Show on 105.3 HOT FM will be the Grand Marshal of the parade. All marchers and attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for Mission for Area People’s food pantry.
“We are thrilled to welcome back the Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19,” President of JCI Greater Muskegon, Emily Morgenstern said. “The parade has been a staple in Muskegon’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and we are excited to expand the tradition with even more activities this year.”
Following the parade, from Noon to 4 p.m., Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty will return to Western Avenue for its second year. Participants are invited to set up a shanty or tent and spend the day drinking and eating with friends from establishments in the Downtown Muskegon Social District. Live Irish music will be presented by the Michigan Irish Music Festival on the Olthoff Stage at Western Avenue and 3rd Street. Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty registration costs $15 per shanty with a portion of sales benefitting Mission For Area People. Registration is required, and the event link and information can be found at jcimuskegon.org/theparade.
Also happening in downtown Muskegon Saturday, March 12 is the Shamrock Shuffle 5K organized by Run Muskegon, Go-Green! Scavenger Hunt organized by 4-H Muskegon, Michigan Makers Market at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, music and entertainment at Unruly Brewing Co. and a Muskegon Lumberjacks game at Mercy Health Arena.
If your family, organization or group wants to march in the Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade, sign up online at jcimuskegon.org/theparade or contact JCI Greater Muskegon at info@jcimuskegon.org. Registration forms are due back to JCI Greater Muskegon by March 8.