The New Era Fall Street Festival has a full slate of activities planned for Saturday, Sept. 21. Starting with a pancake breakfast inside The Avenue Event Center from 8-10 a.m., and then an art competition from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., also inside The Avenue Event Center. Outside on Main Street, there will be a craft and vendor show, car and truck show and children’s activities, all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The craft and vendor show will include many different booths, including pumpkins, jewelry, homemade towels and dish cloths, wooden toys, doll clothes, knitting, crocheting, blankets, bake sales items and much more.
The stage schedule for the event includes previews of EnerG Fitness classes at 10 a.m., live music from Peter Bennett at 11 a.m., live music from Yesterday’s Wine at noon and concluding with the art contest winners announced at 3 p.m.