MONTAGUE – Like most grocery stores in Muskegon County, Montague Foods is experiencing its own share of problems due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Like every other store in the area, Montague Foods is struggling to keep in stock things like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes. Rich Kriesel, who co-owns the store with his brother Jason, said the store has been experiencing an uptick in business that is unusual for this time of the year.
“It has been pretty steady all day, it is not normally this busy. It has kind of been a bit of a zoo,” said Kriesel on Friday, March 13.
The obvious solution would be to order more of the in demand items that people are currently stockpiling. The only problem, Kriesel said, is that not only are grocery stores experiencing shortages, but so are the warehouses they order from.
The first to go was hand sanitizer. He said it is not likely to be back in stock until sometime next month. Toilet paper is still in stock at the store, but Kriesel said he has had to get creative.
Montague Foods has put a limit on how many packages of toilet paper a person can buy. People are now only allowed to buy two, whereas before they could buy as much as they wanted.
Kriesel said he wanted to make sure more people had access to toilet paper, instead of just a small handful buying it all up. He also said he has had people drive an hour or more to different warehouses to pick up items.
Even though toilet paper is still at the store, he said Montague Foods has been making sure to keep paper towels and napkins well stocked. Kriesel said if toilet paper goes these two items would probably serve as an alternative.
The store did order three pallets of single ply toilet paper that would normally be used in their bathrooms. These rolls are typically oversized, and made to go in a bathroom stall’s toilet paper dispenser.
Taking an inventory of the store, Kriesel said keeping pharmaceutical items like pain relievers, cold medicine and Vitamin C haven’t been an issue. Not many people he said have been buying those items; nor have they been buying things like batteries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, or other items that could potentially prove handy in a disastrous situation.
Taking extra precautions, Montague Foods is taking extra steps to keep things disinfected in their store. Each cash register is supplied with Lysol Spray, so cashiers can keep their area disinfected; and additional cart wipes have been ordered.
Kriesel said the first line of defense at the store is to keep carts sanitized.