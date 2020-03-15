MONTAGUE – Emma Woller has done something no other Montague High School student has done.
Woller has received the FFA Star Award, at the annual state competition at Michigan State University. In addition to receiving the award she also received the agro science research award at the science fair portion of the competition.
For her project, Woller tested the amount of E. coli in Claybanks Township’s Flower Creek.
“So I tested the E. coli levels at the mouth of flower creek. Then 30 meters, and 60 meters, down Lake Michigan; down the mouth of the creek,” said Woller.
Woller inherited the project from Montague High School graduate Emily Unger, who had a similar project this year.
Unger did not receive the Star Award, instead she was a runner up.
However, Woller’s project differed in the length of time it took to complete, and what she was testing for. Whereas Unger was testing for the presence of E. coli, Woller was testing to see how much of it was in the water.
“So my project was over a five week time period. So every Monday I went, and tested the water levels, then I went down to GVSU (Annis Water Research Institute) to use their lab to process the samples, said Woller.
“So I think mine was overall a longer time period, whereas hers wasn’t as long of a project,” said Woller.
She said she ran a statistical analysis of the water, and found that there wasn’t enough E. coli in the water to provide any danger to swimmers.
“I was not able to conclude that the E. coli levels were too high, and that it was not safe to swim in the mouth of the creek, or down the beach front of Lake Michigan,” said Woller
Woller said there was some interest from the community in her project due to a swine CAFO that was built in Claybanks Township. The fear was that the pig manure would get into the waters of Flower Creek.
“I know a lot of the community members were kind of concerned about how the pig farm was going to lead into this. From my data I wasn’t able to conclude there was a significant amount of E. coli from the pig farm,” said Woller.
Her favorite part of doing this project was the time spent in the lab. Woller said she worked with students and faculty at the Annis Water Research Institute before collecting water samples. She wanted to make sure she knew how the testing worked.
This was the second year Woller attended the state competition. Last year she received a proficiency award, and the Outstanding Junior Award.
To receive the Star Award the applicant’s entire time spent as an FFA student is considered. Potential award winners are then interviewed first by someone at their school, and then in Woller’s case, in Lansing at the Michigan Farm Bureau.
There are a total of six finalists. Woller said she didn’t know she was the winner until March 5, the day of the competition.
When they told her she had won, Woller said she wasn’t even sure they were calling her name. It wasn’t until she was directed by someone working the event to go take pictures in front of a special background set up for the occasion.
“While I was standing under that background with my parents next to me it was kind of like it was real. I knew that my hard work had paid off. I was in awe, I didn’t know what to expect,” said Woller
She said she will be submitting applications to attend the national convention, and to receive the American Degree. She said the American Degree is the highest award a person can receive from the FFA.
Woller said she has plans to attend MSU after graduation, where she will study crop and soil science.