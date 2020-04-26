All public school districts will continue to provide meals for students the week of April 20. Because the safety of our students, staff, and volunteers is our number one priority, distribution methods and schedules may change.
These meals are available to all children ages 18 and under and to students with disabilities ages 18-26 with active IEPs (Individualized Education Program) who reside in the district. All private and charter school students can access meals through the district in which they live.
Michigan families with children ages 5-18 may be receiving additional food assistance based on their income eligibility. Families currently receiving food assistance benefits will be receiving additional benefits on their EBT Bridge Cards.
Eligible families not currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive a pre-loaded Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transaction (EBT) card – known as a Bridge Card – issued under the name of the oldest student in the household. This card will come via US mail.
Fruitport Community Schools
Fruitport is providing weekly meal service for pick up from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays only at Fruitport High School. See website for details www.fruitportschools.net.
Location: Fruitport High School, 357 Sixth Street, Fruitport MI 49415
Hart Public Schools
Hart Public Schools will again be offering free meals for children on Wednesdays at noon. Distribution will be at Spitler Elementary only. Please enter the campus on 72nd Avenue and line up to receive your meals from the Spitler Elementary side entrance, then exit onto Johnson Street. For more information email Caryn Elam via email at celam@hart.k12.mi.us or call the Food Service Department at 231-873-6242. Go to the Hart Facebook page for details.
Location: Spitler Elementary, 302 Johnson Street, Hart MI 49420
Holton Public Schools is working closely with Hand-to-Hand community partners to provide weekly meal service delivery on Tuesdays. This week they have also added the delivery of supper. See www.holtonschools.com and see this PDF for details.
Locations: All meals are delivered
Mona Shores Public Schools will provide “grab-n-go” meals at its high school stadium parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays.
Location: Mona Shores High School, 1121 W Seminole Rd, Norton Shores MI 49441
Montague Area Public Schools will provide meals through curbside pickup at Montague High School and the Rothbury Village Hall at 7804 S. Michigan Avenue in Rothbury on Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. – noon. In addition, a mobile route has been set up for delivery to three additional sites. See the Facebook page for details and locations.
Locations: Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Blvd, Montague MI 49437 10:00 a.m. - noon
Rothbury Village Hall, 7804 S. Michigan Avenue, Rothbury MI 49452 10:00 a.m. - noon
Oceana Shores (Meadowlane & 88th Avenue) 10:05 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.
Forest Glen (Forest Glen & Wilke) 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Robinhood (Robinhood & Webster) 10:55 - 11:10 a.m.
Muskegon Public Schools has changed its food service plan. Parents are urged to register students right away for continued meal service at their website. Email foodhelp@mpsk12.net or call 231-720-3170 with questions or to register. Muskegon Public Schools would like all families to register for food delivery, but if there is an issue with registration, meals may be picked up via a drive-thru at the high school cafeteria (80 W. Southern) on Wednesdays from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Drive-thru service will only be available on Sanford Street. Families are asked to stay in their vehicle after opening their trunk or they may roll down their window.
Locations: See the website for detailed bus routes.
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is providing free meals as usual via 42 bust stops and door-to-door service for students with special needs on Monday, April 20 starting at 11:30 a.m. On Wednesday, April 22 a new once a week meal distribution system will begin utilizing multiple pickup sites within the community and some limited delivery.
Parents are asked to register using this form on their website or call Daphne at 231-830-3703 to complete the registration.
Locations: By Bus Stop Throughout the District on Monday; Various locations on Wednesdays
North Muskegon Public Schools residents whose children live within district may pick up meals starting Wednesday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Moulton across from the playground. Cars will travel west to east on Moulton for curbside pick up to ensure social distancing.
Location: North Muskegon Public Schools, 1600 Mills, North Muskegon
Oakridge Public Schools is distributing 7 days of meals on Fridays only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. See http://oakridgeschools.org/covid19/ for details.
Locations: Here is a link to all locations in Google Maps
• Egelcraft Mobile Home Park – 2129 Arrowhead Dr.
The school bus will be parked near the clubhouse near the intersection of Ironwood Ct and Arrowhead Dr.
• Apple Carr Village – 516 Courtland Lane
The school bus will be parked in the open space in the new vacant north section along Braeburn Drive. Traffic should enter from Hall Rd., proceed south on Braeburn Drive to approach our school bus. Then, continue down Braeburn after meal pick up.
• Maple Island Estates – 7321 White Rd.
The school bus will be parked near the Birch Tree St. entrance.
• Oakridge High School – Bus loop
Please enter the bus loop and drive toward the school bus at the end of the loop to obtain the meals then exit onto Hall Rd.
• Holiday Park – 5700 Vine Ave.
Take South Wolf Lake Rd. to Vine Ave. The school bus will park on the dirt loop near buildings. Traffic can enter the dirt drive near the softball field then pull up towards the bus to obtain meals. Cars can exit using the entrance closest to S. Wolf Lake Rd.
• Jibson Immanuel Baptist Church – 7960 Evanston Ave.
Traffic should enter the Church parking lot from Evanston then pull through the lot to the school bus to pick up meals, then exit on S. Sullivan Rd.
If a family is unable to pick-up meals from the meal sites at the designated times/locations, or coordinate with your neighbor, you may complete this form (link) or contact Melissa Corbit at mcorbit@oakridgeschools.org or 788-7525 to request FREE delivery or other special accommodations.
Orchard View Schools
On Tuesdays only from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Orchard View will continue to offer 7 days of meals from Orchard View High School. Lines will be set up in the east and west lots and will utilize a drive-through system that allows everyone to maintain social distancing and serve families quickly and efficiently. See their website for more details. Kids’ Food Basket offers K-5 Cardinal Elementary student meals on Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Cardinal Elementary in the front bus loop.
Locations: Orchard View High School, 16 N. Quarterline Road, Muskegon, MI 49442
Cardinal Elementary, 2310 Marquette Avenue, Muskgon, MI 49442
Ravenna Public Schools will be distributing meals every Friday at the Ravenna High School parking lot from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. See the school’s facebook page for details.
Location: 2766 South Ravenna Road, Ravenna
Reeths-Puffer Schools will provide a week’s worth of meals for pick-up at the High School’s Roberts Road north entrance (student last names A-L) and Giles Road (student last names M-Z) parking lots from 9AM to 11AM on Wednesdays. Pick-ups will take place according to student last names. See the school website for further details.
Location: Reeths-Puffer High School, 1545 N Roberts Rd, Muskegon MI 49445
Shelby Public Schools is offering five different locations for meal pick up Monday through Friday. See their website for information and who to contact for delivery. Call 231-861-0317 with questions.
Locations:
9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 5631 Stony Lake Rd, New Era MI 49446
10:10 to 10:40 a.m. Lake Tahoe Community Center
9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Shelby Middle School, 525 N State St, Shelby MI 49455
9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Barnett Station, 64 S Michigan Ave, Shelby MI 49455
9:47 to 10:30 a.m. Chapita Hills, Shelby MI 49455
9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Ferry Community Center
10:45 to 11:30 a.m. The Ladder Community Center, 67 N State St, Shelby MI 49455
Walkerville Public Schools will be providing grab and go style meals. They will be available on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from the Main Street delivery entrance. Pull through the delivery entrance and they will be delivered to you. Meals may also be picked up from the Bitely Church from 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. Those who cannot get to the school should call the office or private message the school on Facebook. See website for details.
Locations: Walkerville Public Schools, 145 E Lathrom St, Walkerville MI 49459
Bitely Community Church, 1078 N Bingham Ave, Bitely MI 49309
Whitehall District Schools will be providing meals on Tuesdays only from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Whitehall Middle School and at Lakewood Club Village Hall.
Locations: Whitehall Middle School, 401 Elizabeth Street, Whitehall MI 49461
Lakewood Club Village Hall, 6681 Automobile Road, Twin Lake MI 49457
