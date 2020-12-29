Nonpublic schools may seek state funds for more than 40 services under court ruling

Roughly $5.25 million will be available to nonpublic schools forced to comply with state health and safety mandates after a split Michigan Supreme Court decision Monday unlocked the funding after years of litigation. Because the money will be used to further the “health, safety and welfare” of nonpublic school students, it doesn’t conflict with state constitutional language that bans public funding for nonpublic schools for “educational services,” Justice Stephen Markman wrote in an opinion joined by two other Republican-nominated justices. Markman and the two other justices ordered the state Court of Claims to reconsider the funding in light of the high court’s decision and weed out any reimbursements that might be directly related to education services. Funding will be held up until the lower court decides which required services qualify for reimbursement. In addition, a legal analyst noted the high court could revisit the decision and strike it down under a new Democratic-nominated majority in the new year. Among the more than 40 mandated services that could be reimbursed are bus inspections, concussion education, fire and tornado drills, the keeping of immunization documentation, non-education certifications and training, criminal background checks for staff, the keeping of attendance records, counseling and information on post-high school options and compliance with playground safety measures. The costs date back to 2016, when the Legislature allocated the first $2.5 million of the $5.25 million for nonpublic schools that complied with state health and safety mandates between 2016 and 2018. The money was challenged by advocates for public schools, who argued a 1970 constitutional amendment banned public funding for nonpublic schools. Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette supported the reimbursements, but the state’s legal position flipped under Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, who argued against the disbursements. Both Nessel and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer say they are reviewing the decision. The Michigan Catholic Conference, which filed an amicus brief in the suit, praised the decision and urged the Court of Claims to complete its Supreme Court-ordered review of the funding quickly so schools could get their reimbursements. “We believe that every student in Michigan should be treated equally in terms of health and safety, regardless if they attend a public or nonpublic school,” said David Maluchnik, vice president for communications for the conference. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, a plaintiff in the suit, said it will consider its next moves in the case to stop taxpayer dollars from being “siphoned off for nonpublic schools.” “The advocacy around this decision will continue because there will be additional opportunities for policymakers and legislatures and courts themselves to rule on this again,” said Dan Korobkin, legal director at the ACLU of Michigan.
Vulnerable to challenges
The 3-3 deadlock on the Supreme Court on Monday means the decision does not set a precedent and could be ripe for future challenges, especially considering a new Democratic-nominated majority will take the Michigan Supreme Court bench in January. The deadlock upheld an earlier decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals, which upheld the constitutionality of the Legislature’s $5.25 million in reimbursements to schools and ordered the Michigan Court of Claims to review the reimbursement categories for compliance with the appellate opinion. The Court of Appeals had ordered the Court of Claims to discern the constitutionality of each reimbursable mandate by considering whether it was “incidental” to teaching and educational services, whether it provided a “primary function” to further a nonpublic school’s operation or whether it fostered “excessive religious entanglement.” Justices Markman, Brian Zahra and David Viviano said the appropriation complied with both the religious clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and a 1970 state constitutional amendment that bans public funding to private schools. The appropriations, Markman wrote, only address the “health, safety and welfare” mandates imposed on nonpublic school students, not the educational services banned from funding by the 1970 amendment. “They merely mitigate the effect of burdens imposed in the first place by the state for the health, safety, and welfare of nonpublic-school students,” wrote Markman, who is forced by state law to retire at year’s end. Republican-nominated Justice Beth Clement recused herself from the case because of her prior role as chief legal counsel for Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder, under whose tenure the appropriation was made. Democratic-nominated Justices Megan Cavanagh, Bridget McCormack and Richard Bernstein wrote they would have ruled the appropriation “clearly” violated the 1970 ban on public funding to private schools. The funding at issue is exactly the kind of “direct” aid prohibited by the 1970 amendment and court precedent, Cavanagh wrote. “For a nonpublic school, or any other organization in Michigan, complying with general health, safety and welfare laws is just a cost of doing business,” Cavanagh wrote. Could exception expand? The conservative Mackinac Center for Public Policy supported the Supreme Court’s decision, but it also would like to see the state go further in providing vouchers, scholarships or tax credits to families choosing private education for their children. “It’s reassuring to see the state’s highest court recognize children in nonpublic schools are treated fairly when it comes to matters of health and safety. But it’s a narrow victory,” said Ben DeGrow, director of education policy at the Mackinac Center. “The state of Michigan needs an education funding system where dollars follow the students and parents regardless of what education option they use,” said DeGrow, arguing the issue was one of parental choice, religious freedom and what works best for the student. But Michigan voters have been reluctant to reverse the ban on public aid for private schools. A 2000 constitutional amendment ballot initiative led by Betsy DeVos, the Grand Rapids school choice activist who is now President Donald Trump’s education secretary, was rejected by a 2-1 margin. The case and the ruling Monday were just one part of a 40-year “culture war” to “bring down the wall between church and state,” said Justin Long, an associate professor of law at Wayne State University. “It is not Detroit Country Day and Cranbrook that have been lobbying to get reimbursed for their smoke detectors,” said Long, referring to two large, secular Metro Detroit private schools. “... It’s Catholic schools.” However, the Michigan Catholic Conference was not the only group to file an amicus brief in the case. The Michigan Association of Nonpublic Schools, religious liberty group First Liberty Institute, the GOP-led Michigan Legislature and the Orthodox Jewish group Agudath Israel of America all received Supreme Court approval to file amici briefs supporting the reimbursements. And Long acknowledged the reimbursement would apply to more than just Catholic schools if it stands. Because the high court’s opinion won’t set a precedent, parties could find a new way to challenge the funding including just waiting for another appropriation from the Legislature to challenge. “It would not benefit from a presumption of being decided by a majority of the court,” Long said. Incoming Democratic-nominated Justice Elizabeth Welch is listed as a member of the board of directors for Michigan Parents for Schools, a plaintiff in the case. As of Monday night, Welch is no longer a member of the board “and would recuse herself from any ongoing litigation in this case,” said John Nevin, a spokesman for the State Court Administrative Office. Since Whitmer opposes the nonpublic school funding, a new appropriation for private schools faces her veto pen even if the Republican-led Legislature approves it. eleblanc@detroitnews.com ___ (c)2020 The Detroit News Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
