North Dakota Northwoods League teams to start play June 15, T.C. could begin later in June
TRAVERSE CITY — Baseball could be back in Michigan within a month.
The Northwoods League announced a plan Wednesday to start opening up the league regionally as allowed by state guidelines, beginning with games June 15 in Bismarck, North Dakota.
League chairman and co-founder Dick Radatz Jr. said the league will open up in pods. The first to do so will be a three-team slate of games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark starting June 15.
If that comes about, the Northwoods League could be the first large American baseball league to begin play.
Northwoods League play was originally slated to begin Tuesday, but halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Radatz said he hopes a Michigan-centered pod — comprised of the Traverse City Pit Spitters, Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers and Kokomo (Indiana) Jackrabbits — could start play between June 15 and July 1, and hopes to have the entire league running July 1. The Rockford Rivets could also be included in that pod, if Illinois guidelines allow sporting events around the same time as the other teams.
Pods will play exclusively within that group. Radatz hopes the league can get in 60 games, possibly extending the season into late August or early September to have an abbreviated playoffs.
“If we can get a majority of the teams started by July 1, it won’t be financially devastating,” Radatz said. “It will still hurt.”
The city of Duluth, Minn., has shut down the stadium there until at least July 1.
Parts of Wisconsin are open, but many municipalities and local governments have installed guidelines that effectively negate the state Supreme Court’s decision to override the Governor’s stay-at-home order. Cities like Madison and Kenosha — both of which house Northwoods teams — fall into that category.
No specific plans have been made for playing games in Michigan yet, but teams remain optimistic.
“That would be ideal,” Pit Spitters general manager Mickey Graham said. “It’s all going to depend on how each region is allowed to operate. The thing the league is being very good at is being flexible. We’re optimistic that at some point this summer we’ll be playing baseball.”
The Pit Spitters’ home opener originally was scheduled for Thursday against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Graham said the team is assuming they’ll have to limit the number of spectators in Turtle Creek Stadium for games, but will await to see what guidance they receive from state regulators.
Instead, the team will host a virtual opening day, featuring a drive-through baseball lunch at Turtle Creek Stadium starting at 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. The team will also have a 7 p.m. virtual ring ceremony on the team’s Facebook page with members of the team’s 2019 Northwoods League championship team, highlights from the 2019 championship game and chances to win replica championship rings. Virtual fireworks and a concert by the TC Knuckleheads follow.
Graham said the Pit Spitters have developed an operational plan to put in place once they know the exact guidelines they’ll have to follow.
The North Dakota pod will feature the Bismarck Larks, along with two other new Northwoods teams, the Bismarck Bull Moose and Bismarck Flickertails, which are being assembled just for this season. Either the Bull Moose or Flickertails will be comprised of players from the Thunder Bay Border Cats, the NWL’s only Canadian team. Canada requires anyone crossing the border to quarantine for 14 days, making play between teams in the United States and Canada virtually impossible.
Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.
___
(c)2020 The Record-Eagle (Traverse City, Mich.)
Visit The Record-Eagle (Traverse City, Mich.) at record-eagle.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.