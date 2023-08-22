After 94 years, Jean Novak’s strong and steady heart finally fell silent in Bloomington, Minnesota, on August 12, 2023. Her survivors take great comfort in knowing that she enjoyed a long, full and happy life, surrounded by a large and loving family and good friends.
Jean was born in Tiffin, Ohio to Pauline (Earl) and John Engle. Jean and her younger brother Tom were raised in Fostoria, Ohio, where she graduated from Fostoria High School. After her mother’s passing, when Jean was 6 years old, her father eventually remarried Ethel “Priscilla” Duff in Detroit.
Jean met Edwin Novak, a World War II veteran of the Army Medical Corps, at a party, after which he took her to meet his “motes”, a Harley-Davidson Flathead motorcycle. They courted on “motes” and were married in Detroit when Jean was 18 years old. Jean and Ed grew their family, raising three daughters, Sylvia, Amy and Beth, in Taylor and at Dunham Lake.
As a young homemaker, Jean became an expert, self-taught seamstress. She sewed clothes for her girls, including coats, prom and wedding dresses. Later in life Jean taught her granddaughter Kelsie to sew. Jean also embraced weaving, another textile art. She joined a Weavers’ Guild and outfitted a weaving loft in her home, with 2 looms and all manner of yarn, thread and weaving books.
Throughout her adult life, Jean was drawn to the beauty of natural objects. She was a proficient birder and well-versed in wild flower identification. The occasional interesting stone, shell or piece of driftwood would often find a place in her home. Jean and Ed retired to Pentwater, where they built a house surrounded by tall trees and woodland plants. To this day, Jean’s favorite patch of trillium blooms every spring and her ferns flourish. Together Jean and Ed regularly shared watching the sun set over Lake Michigan from Mears State Park beach.
Jean and Ed loved to tent camp at Higgins Lake, where they enjoyed many years of campfires, swimming, boating and hiking with their daughters. Among her many talents, Jean was also known as a wonderful cook. Her apple pies were legendary and unable to be duplicated.
Jean’s greatest joy in later life was becoming a grandma to Joshua and Kelsie. Jean and Ed relished participating in their grandchildren’s childhood experiences. This time coincided nicely with the grandparents’ nearby residence to Beth and her family. Ed and Jean enjoyed a high quality of life in recent years, because of the support, advocacy and love of their daughter Beth.
Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband Ed, with whom she had celebrated 74 years of marriage; her special sister-in-law Alice Engle; and step siblings Kathleen Mailloux and Bill Duff. Jean will remain forever in the hearts of daughters and families: Sylvia (George) Turchyn, Amy (Chris) Vanhook, Beth (Jon) Caven and her beloved brother Tom Engle. Jean is also survived by a large and loving family of nieces and nephews. A memorial donation to Michigan Audubon or Grace Hospice would be much appreciated. The immediate family will host a celebration of Jean’s life for close family and friends at a later date, to be determined.