Mrs. Donna Marie (Deitz) Schneider of Whitehall, age 88, reached the goal of her faith on the morning of December 25, 2020. Born September 20, 1932 in Muskegon Heights to Walter and Catherine (Voros) Deitz, she had lived in the area all her life. On January 7, 1955, she married Earl E Schneider.
She was an awesome wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Schneider worked at Howmet for many years, she earned the Master Gardener certification through MSU, loved camping & riding with dad on their motorcycle, she loved working on her gardens, and she loved sewing many quilts. She was a communicant member of St. James Lutheran Church in Montague.
Donna was preceded in death by a daughter, Danette (1964), husband, Earl (2010), a sister, Willene (1999) and a brother-in-law Bruce Harris (2014). She is survived by her son, Harold (Jacki) Schneider of Grandville; 2 daughters, Pam (Dave) Clark of Ann Arbor and Amy (Gary) Koski of Clinton; grandchildren, 1 Sg. Luke (Jessica & Lexy, Kris Hernandez) Schneider of WA, Jonathan & Andrew Clark of Ann Arbor, and Jacob (Emily) Koski of North Carolina, Bethany (David & Daniel) Parris of Belleville, Abigail Koski of North Carolina, Sarah Koski & Nathaniel Koski of Clinton, Cathy (Jim & Brandon, Connor, Alex) LaGuire, Scott (Trudy & Haylen, Elliott), Chris (Carrie & Lexi, Zander) Brown, brothers, Richard (Pat) Deitz, Jerry (Anita) Deitz, and sisters Virginia (John) Gunst and Lou Harris.
SERVICE: St. James Lutheran Church with the Rev. John W. Brooks officiating on a later date. Interment will be made in Oakhurst Cemetery-Whitehall. VISITING HOURS: TBD on a later date.
DONATIONS: Memorial Fund of St. James Lutheran Church, 8945 Stebbins Street, Montague, MI 49437. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.