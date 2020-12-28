Mrs. Eileen Kay Wojewodzki, age 65, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Muskegon. She was born in Muskegon on May 23, 1955 to Harold and Harriette (Nelson) Kassner.
Eileen had worked as a quality inspector for Concord Plastics and later at Mercy Hospital prior to her retirement. She was a member of White Lake Baptist Church where she was the head of the nursery department, an AWANA leader, the best storyteller and song leader, custodian, clerk, on the outreach committee (donated food for meals as recently as the week before her death), and several other committees.
Eileen loved her church, especially loved the children’s ministry, and was always willing to help in whatever capacity needed. She had a servant’s heart, was generous, was always willing to help, or give financially when needed.
From a young age, Eileen learned the importance of hard work from her parents, and that work ethic stayed with her throughout her life. She loved to travel, she was the “family genealogist”, and she always maintained a positive attitude in life. On October 19, 1974, Eileen married Alan Wojewodzki in Montague and he preceded her in death in 1992. She is survived by her sisters, JoAnne Preihs and Cindy (Darrell) Bassett; brother, Jack (Renee) Kassner; sister-in-law, Tamie Kassner; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Eileen was preceded in death by her son, John Wojewodzki; her parents; brothers, Herbert and Jay Kassner; and brother-in-law, Greg Preihs.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at White Lake Baptist Church (5280 Dowling St., Montague 49437) with Rev. Nathan Sabin officiating. VISITATION will be one hour prior to her service. MEMORIALS in her memory may be directed to the White Lake Baptist Church. Masks will be required for services and visitation.