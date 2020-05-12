The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 30 for Oceana County, as of Tuesday, May 12 according to District #10 Health Department. This includes one new case that day, and the total number of cases in its 10-county district at 217. There is almost an equal split between men and women, with 112 cases in females, and 105 cases in males.
The greatest age population to be affected are those over 70, with 47 of the total cases, followed by those 50-59 with 41 of the total cases.
Oceana County also has four probable cases, with Kalkaska County having the highest, at 12 probable cases. Oceana County is still third in the district with the overall total, behind Newaygo County with 36, and Crawford County with 57. Mason County has also seen a rise in the number of confirmed cases, as they are now at 21, and right behind Oceana County.
For the most current totals, please visit dhd10.org/coronavirus/