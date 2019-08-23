The Women Who Care of Oceana County will hold their next quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. at the Pentwater Yacht Club, 205 S. Dover Street.
Membership is open to any woman who pledges to make a $100 personal contribution, four times a year, to a different Oceana-based nonprofit organization. Four, one-hour meetings are held annually, and a different recipient nonprofit is chosen at each. A member contributes even if they cannot attend the meeting. Socializing continues after the meeting for those who can stay.
For more information, contact Amy LaBarge at 313.268.2086, or check facebook.com/womenwhocareofoceanacounty.