HESPERIA – Key play after key play was what it was going to take for Hesperia softball to take down Orchard View in game one of a doubleheader on last Friday. That’s precisely what the Panthers did, fueling them to a come from behind win, 8-7.
It was slow going early for Hesperia and that put them in a 6-3 hole by the time the third inning started. Molly Norris was in the pitching circle and while the junior didn’t display much speed on her pitches, she did manage to pound the strike zone. All Norris had to do was rely on the defense behind her to make plays.
Enter the trio of senior shortstop Ali Townsend, sophomore first baseman Kayla Rumsey and senior third baseman Lacey McCallum. With no outs and a runner on second, the Cardinals hit a routine ground ball to Townsend. Townsend fielded it, made the throw to first and picked up Hesperia’s first out.
That’s when the real magic started.
OV’s runner took off for third base while Rumsey received Towsend’s pass. Without hesitation, Rumsey relayed the ball to McCallum who applied a quick tag to swing a double play for Hesperia. That proved to be just the spark the Panthers needed.
“That was great to see. I’ve got a third baseman and an outfielder that have never played and a second baseman that’s played very limited,” Hesperia head coach Rick Martin said. “That (double play) got those kids excited to see they can make those kinds of plays and it sparked something in them.”
That spark turned into a flame in the bottom of the third inning when Triniti Tanner notched a double that drove in two runs. All of a sudden, the Panthers were back within striking distance, exiting the inning with a 6-5 deficit.
The Cardinals and Panthers battled close through the remaining middle innings. With just the bottom of the seventh remaining, Hesperia had the chance to break the 7-7 tie and claim the first win in the series.
With two outs and a runner on third base, everything came down to the bat of Emma Muckey. Muckey swung and dropped a ball into right field for a single, scoring a run and earning the walk-off win.
“Triniti is a second-year senior and she’s in our lead off spot. She’s zoned right now and she’s confident,” Martin said. “Bottom of the seventh, I gotta hand it to Emma Muckey. She’s my number four hitter and she came up with a big hit to win the game for us.”
Hesperia rode the momentum of that first game right into game two where they won 10-4. Nataleigh McGahan was placed in the pitcher’s circle for that game and she impressed with the velocity on her throws. McGahan pitched five innings with four strikeouts.
“We’re working on getting (McGahan) some confidence,” Martin said. “She didn’t have any defense behind her on JV last year and didn’t even want to pitch this year. This was her first start.”
Ali Townsend (four hits, two RBIs) and Tanner (four hits, three RBIs) controlled the offense all night. Rumsey had an impressive game two swinging, notching two hits of her own.
The win made it three straight in one week for Hesperia and boosted them to a 3-4 overall record. With the heart of the conference schedule still ahead, a win streak is a welcome sight.