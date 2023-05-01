Last Saturday, Hart seniors Clayton Ackley and Kellen Kimes surpassed school records while competing at the Kent City Elite Invite.
Ackley has etched his name in Hart High School’s athletic history books several times over the past four years. A member of the boys cross country program’s first state title in the Fall, Ackley has been the Pirates’ top long distance runner for some time now.
Ackley finished the 1600-meter run last Saturday with a 4:24.24 time, besting Gary Brimmer’s time of 4:26.5 set in 1983.
For Kimes, the record he beat was one that he already held. Kimes hit a mark of 175 feet and three inches in the discus throw, beating out his mark of 165-20 set in the 2022 D3 Regional meet. Kimes is also the owner of Hart’s record in the shot put after he threw 52-10 to beat a 61-year-old record last season.
Kimes has since broken his own records again and again, filling Hart track and field’s throwing record book with his name.