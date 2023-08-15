The 152nd edition of the Oceana County Fair is now underway at the fairgrounds in Hart, 1025 S. State St.
The long list of events can be found at the Oceana County Fair’s website, www.oceanacountyfair.com, and click on Schedule.
The fair opened with carnival rides through Elliott’s Amusements on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, the midway will be open at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. A special armband is available to ride or tickets may be purchased for individual rides.
Thursday, too, is the first of two times Elliott Amusements is providing time for those with disabilities to ride at the midway. Folks can ride from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. both today and Thursday, Aug. 24.
Saturday, the midway opens at 1 p.m. and the first of the many grandstand shows gets underway with Micro Wrestling at 7 p.m.
After a break on Sunday, the fair revs into high gear starting Monday. Harness racing makes a return on Monday and Tuesday along the grandstand while the showing and judging of the youth and adult projects gets underway.
Wednesday is Senior Citizens Day at the fair where those 60 and older can attend for free until 6 p.m.
Thursday is a big day as the 4-H Market Livestock Auction takes place at the grandstand after the Oceana 4-H Ambassadors are presented.
Friday brings pulling of all sorts. The heavyweight horse pull is at 2 p.m. in front of the grandstand while the West Michigan Pullers Tractor Pull gets underway at 7 p.m.
The final day of the fair will go out with a bang on Saturday, Aug. 26. The garden tractor pull is at 10 a.m. in front of the grandstands before the slams get going later. There are two times, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., for the Bump-N-Run Off Road Derby followed by a demolition derby.