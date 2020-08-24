HART — Harness racing was alive and well in Michigan Monday afternoon, as the Oceana County fairgrounds hosted 12 races that included about 90 horses, according to Oceana County Fair board president Paul Erickson.

Per state restrictions on public gatherings, there were no fans in allowed in the grandstands, but around $40,000 worth of purses were handed out, with the colt races earlier in the day going for marks above $6,000 per race at times.

“We had 12 good races.” Erickson said. “All in all, we feel very good and very fortunate that we were able to host this race for this association of horsemen and women.”

There will be another day of racing Saturday, added to the schedule after the Chippewa County Fair canceled their races.

While fans were not allowed on site, Lake FX Media, based in Ludington, was on site taking video, and the fair planned to post an edited account of the races to its website for people to view.

Harness racing is a niche sport now, but at one point it was one of the showcase sports out there. Prior to the invention of the automobile, horses were the primary modes of transportation, and Hart was home to one of the biggest harness racing aficionados, Samuel Brown, according to Erickson.

“Oddly enough, the reason this track is here in Michigan, in Hart, is because of a man named Samuel Brown,” Erickson said. “Samuel Brown was a personal friend of Abraham Lincoln’s and he settled in Muskegon. He’s responsible for building the railroad to Pentwater and plotting the village of Shelby. He owned a home west of Hart and raced harness throughout the nation. He did have some national prize winners, and that would’ve been back in the 1890s.”

Harness racing is no longer the spotlight sport it once was, although Erickson hopes to see the sport grow as a connection to the past. The only harness racing track in Michigan, Northville Downs on the east side of the state, has seen the property that hosts it go up for sale and potential redevelopment. According to an article in HometownLife.com, a group of eastern Michigan newspapers, Downs owner Mike Carlo has vowed to move his racing venue to a nearby site if the property is sold.

Erickson said if the track is moved, it will likely drive harness racing further into rural areas, which would be a net positive for the county fairgrounds’ hopes of hosting future races.

“We’ll see more racing in rural America,” Erickson said. “We feel our racetrack and grounds are preeminent in the industry, and we want to see a revitalization of this industry. We want to save harness racing in Michigan.

“The harness racers will have to move out into, mostly, the county fair arena so that we’ll be able to host these races.

The 12 races Monday saw drivers with dozens of years of experience in the sport, up to 50 years, in fact, Erickson said.

One big reason to save harness racing, Erickson said, is the dollars it pumps into local economies.

“The dollars that go into these horses, the paydays, does go back into equipment dealers, truck dealers,” Erickson said. “It goes to the feed store, straw, sawdust. It creates an economy with gasoline, motel/hotel rooms. It’s a good, historically clean sport. It’s a wonderful way to get out and enjoy yourselves. It’s a relationship between owners, trainers and drivers. We’d like to see this revitalized to where we could host more races throughout the summer here on our grounds.”