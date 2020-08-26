Scottville native Edgar Struble will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers' with Rogers' former backing band as part of the Oceana County Fair. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. through the Oceana County Fair and Oceana's Herald-Journal websites. Struble, who performed with Rogers for many years, went on to become Rogers' musical director. Struble, center, is pictured here with Linda Davis and Rudy Gatlin to his right, then Kenny Band members. To his left are Don Gatlin (lead vocal for the KR Band), and Kenny Band members. Davis, a three-time Grammy award winner, will be appearing as a special guest with the Kenny Rogers band for the fair performance.