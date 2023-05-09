PENTWATER – Up to this point, Pentwater’s baseball team had only played two teams – dropping single contests to Hart and Hesperia’s JV. Last Thursday however, the Falcons got their first doubleheader action, falling to Mason County Eastern, 15-7 and 16-1.
“We’re still learning – what we can do and what we can’t do,” Pentwater head coach Anthony Davis said. “We’re throwing and hitting the ball well, just have to refine those skills.”
The first game of the day started with Malachi Bigsby on the mound and though MCE had no trouble finding hits, Bigsby was effective at painting the strike zone. Bigsby struck out six batters in the first two innings, but the Falcons still trailed 5-0.
Batting for Pentwater was rough to start with the Cardinals only facing four batters in the bottom of innings one and two. The Falcons were finally able to break through in the third after Seth Rupright earned a base on balls. Michael Sproul, Gavi Olivarez and Brody Austin all responded with base hits that each produced RBIs.
With their lead cut to just two runs, MCE responded with five runs on five hits and one walk in the top of the fourth inning. That stretched the lead out to 10-7 and forced Pentwater to make a pitching change from Bigsby to Abram Kieda.
Once again, Pentwater battled back, starting the bottom of the fourth with two runners reaching base on a James Davis walk and a dropped third strike with Ben Merten at the plate. Bigsby singled as well before Sproul and Olivarez combined for three RBIs to bring the Falcons within reach.
“Stringing together hits like that was huge motivation for us,” Anthony Davis said. “When we get down, we get in a funk. When we can get a ball of momentum like that and run with it, it’s huge for us.”
Unfortunately, that’s where the battle ended. The Cardinals went on to outscore Pentwater, 5-1, over the last two innings, giving them a 15-7 win.
The Falcons gained their first lead of the evening in the nightcap, scoring a run on an RBI single from Austin in the first inning. That would be the only run Pentwater would manage to bring across the plate however, as MCE pitched a shutout the rest of the way.
Austin was the pitcher in the second game for Pentwater and he struggled to find the strike zone early. Seven batters reached first base on walks over the course of two innings, setting up the Cardinals for easy scoring opportunities.
“Brody was feeling a little under the weather. He pitched the last game against Hesperia and got a couple of solid innings in,” Anthony Davis said. “The nerves of starting the game got the best of him, but he got out of it and got a couple of solid innings in. We’re just looking to continue to improve.”
The Falcons fell to 0-4 with the pair of losses and now sit at 0-2 within the West Michigan D League.