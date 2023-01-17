It had been nearly a month – 27 days to be exact – since Shelby’s boys basketball team had lost a game. That streak came to a close on Monday when Mason County Central (MCC) stole a win out from underneath the Tigers in a 54-48 affair.

But nobody would’ve guessed what unfolded on the floor between the Spartans and Shelby. Despite winning five consecutive games, the Tigers were still the underdog as MCC came in owning a 7-1 record – their only loss coming from Hart five days prior. That didn’t sully the Tigers’ determination to prove what they’re capable of.

After pushing MCC to their limits in the first quarter, shutting down the Spartans’ star Will Chye in the process, Shelby found themselves trailing just two points. They only got bolder from there, deploying a full-court press for a majority of the second quarter and pressuring the opponent into poor decisions. A 10-2 offensive run to start that period didn’t hurt either.

“I think our defensive intensity was really good in that first half. We communicated well and prevented them from attacking us inside, which is what they wanted to do,” Shelby head coach Rick Zoulek said. “They’re a very athletic and aggressive team. They like to push it up and attack.”

The Spartans tried to attack in the first half, but it wasn’t quite as fruitful as they had wanted it to be. Each time Chye and his teammates drove the lane, they were either denied by the likes of Bishop Lee, Phillip Hayes and Wyatt Dickman or forced to earn their points from the free throw line. Chye sat at just 6 points scored after two quarters.

Combine that stout defense with Mason Garcia (6 points, 6 assists, 2 steals) and his sleight of hand on passes through the lane to Bishop Lee (24 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals) and the Tigers owned a 26-21 lead at the half.

The third quarter saw each team trade baskets, but two critical shots – one layup and one from beyond the arc – from Phillip Hayes (11 points, 3 steals, 1 block) elevated the Tigers’ lead to 10 entering the final stretch.

“That (confidence) just comes from playing. If you can learn from every game, whether you win or lose, it’s a huge thing,” Zoulek said of the development of his team. “When you lose the first five like we did, hopefully you do a lot of learning. Playing a good team like this and seeing we had them beat is only going to help their confidence.”

That’s where things fell apart for Shelby.

MCC came into the final eight minutes red-hot and ready to force the issue. Then, Carson Claeys hit the ground, clutching at his left knee and was taken out of the game. Lee quickly converted back-to-back baskets, but the Spartans were persistent and that led to a 10-0 run that pushed them ahead 45-43.

The lead would never shift back into Shelby’s favor, despite Claeys returning nearly three minutes later. The damage had been done and an 11-point final quarter from MCC’s Jayden Perrone was a major reason why.

“Nobody plays defense like Carson does. He’s a defensive spark for us and he guards anyone no matter the size,” Zoulek said. “Offensively, opponents have to respect his speed and that takes pressure off Mason (Garcia). That (the injury) put pressure on Mason (Garcia) and the other guys to play their positions a little better. It’s hard to adjust when you lose a key guy like that.”

Despite letting a big win slip through their fingertips, the Tigers are happy with the way they played the first three quarters. The takeaway from that? Zoulek said it just shows his guys that they can compete with teams like MCC and Hart who sit at the top of the conference.

“This has got to help their confidence knowing we can play with them. We played with Hart for a half up there early in the year when we weren’t even playing that well,” Zoulek said. “It’s about being determined and seeing how that pays off. We’ve seen that over the last six games and now it’s just a matter of making better decisions in the fourth quarter. We’re right there.”

The Tigers fell to 5-6 overall with the loss, but more importantly they now sit at 2-4 in the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division. Only two teams – Hesperia and Holton – are lower than them, so taking home in the remaining six in-league contests will be crucial.