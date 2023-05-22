HART — The Hart baseball team split two games of a doubleheader with Western Michigan Christian on Monday, losing the first game, 10-0, then winning the second game, 9-7.
Hart's bats were quiet in the first game. They couldn't get anything going.
They perked up in the second game, with Blake Weirich leading the charge, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Mitchell Slade was great as well, going 3-for-4 and driving in five runs.
Tyler VanderZanden pitched the second game and got the win. Avery Guikema was credited with the save.
"Tyler threw strikes all game," Hart baseball coach David Riley said. "It was a good team win for the Pirates."