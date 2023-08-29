FREMONT — The Hart football team defeated Fremont, 8-6, last week in Fremont to start the season 1-0. The Pirates won the turnover battle, 3-0, something head coach Joe Tanis said last week was going to key for them this season.
However, one thing they need to clean up now is the yellow laundry. The Pirates had 11 penalties for 105 yards last week.
Tanis said they really slowed the team down.
"We felt that kind of killed our drives on offense," Tanis said. "And most of our possessions didn't end the way we wanted them to."
Connor Edwards had two interceptions for Hart last week, and Hunter Chaffee had the other. Joseluis Andaverde had 20 carries for 81 yards and the lone touchdown for the Pirates.
Hart will welcome White Cloud to Pirate Field this week. White Cloud is coming off a close, 13-12 victory over Shelby last week.
The Indians are dealing with a last-minute head-coaching change that happened right before the season. Isaiah Trice is now leading the charge.
"(White Cloud) looks pretty similar to last year on film," Tanis said. "But there's going to be some unknowns (with the coaching change). I think they got a lot of carryover right now with their staff and stuff."
The two teams met last year, with the Pirates trailing in the fourth quarter before going on a run to win, 38-19. Tanis said that's what he wants his kids to remember most.
"We know that we gotta be prepared and they have some very talented skill kids and throw the ball pretty well," he said. "So we're looking forward to that. It will be a little bit different of a challenge than week one."
The game will begin on Thursday at 7 p.m.