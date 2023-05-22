The Hart girls soccer team lost to Montague 3-0 on Monday in its final home game of the season.
Montague had 13 shots compared to just two for Hart. Despite that, the game was scoreless at halftime.
Montague scored three minutes into the second half on a Hart turnover. It scored again with about 22 minutes left in the game on a 30-yard shot.
Montague's final game came with 43 seconds left in the game to seal the loss for Hart. Goalie Mya Chickering had 10 saves in the loss.
"(We were) able to walk off the field with a sense of accomplishment," Hart coach Joseph Gilbert said. "We did not get mercied this year, and we were competitive in all but maybe one game. Results and performances are trending in the right direction for the Pirates soccer team."
Hart plays its district game on Friday at 5 p.m. at Manistee.