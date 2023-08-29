The Hesperia cross country team finished in fourth place with 101 points for the boys and did not have a complete team for the girls at the Baker Woods Invitational on Aug. 23 at Baker Woods in Hesperia.
Andrew Sherburn was the highest finisher for the boys, finishing 13th with a time of 22:05.40. Rokhaya Ruhstorfer was the highest finisher for the girls, finishing 17th with a time of 32:25.40.
Boys results: 13-Andrew Sherburn, 22:05.40. 20-Nathan Ruhstorfer, 23:44.20. 30-Zack Temple, 26:50.40. 35-Kolt Milner, 27:48.30. 42-Matice Nichols, 36:20.40.
Girls results: 17-Rokhaya Ruhstorfer, 32:25.40. 37-Elyssa Wright, 43:27.30. 38-Lesly Cornonado, 51:34.10.