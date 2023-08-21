The Hesperia football team will be heading down to Muskegon Heights for its season opener against the Tigers on Friday.
Before he became the head coach at Hesperia, Tyler Fehler coached and was a teacher at Muskegon Heights for four years.
“I kind of wanted to schedule them because I thought it’d be a good homecoming for me, and I think it’s just a good opponent for us to face to kind of get us into the new year where we have teams like North Muskegon and Ravenna that are Muskegon schools that have a little bit of speed,” Fehler said. “So I thought it would be good for us and be a good matchup (for) Week 1.”
Fehler said he likes where his team is at compared to last season, especially along the offensive line.
“The strength of our team right now at this point is our offensive line, which was definitely not the case last year,” he said. “So just watching film on what we did last year in Week 1 and what was going on, I feel like we are leaps and bounds ahead of that and I feel like we’re gonna have a really good showing on Friday night.”
The Panthers will be missing starting quarterback Brock Bolles until sometime in October after he had surgery on his ACL during the wrestling season. Sophomore Kohen Witte will start in his place, but Fehler said he’s not concerned.
“He’s been picking up the slack, and he’s been playing really well,” Fehler said. “So I feel like we’re not going to miss too much of a beat there.”
The kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.