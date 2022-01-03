Hesperia won all five of its matches at Thursday's Reed City Invitational to earn the event championship.
The Panthers' closest win was a 42-39 battle against Reed City. Hesperia clinched the win in that matchup with a run of four six-point wins, with three forfeit victories and a pin by Alex Sayer. Hesperia also got pins from River Roberson, Brandon Quinn and Deegan Klaus in the victory.
Hesperia also defeated Cadillac (48-33), Comstock Park (58-22), Farwell (78-6) and Newaygo (60-24) at the invitational.
Quinn scored pins in all five of his matches to highlight Panther performers, and Blake Sayer and Alex Sayer each recorded four pins on the way to a 5-0 day. River Roberson had three pins and a major decision as part of his 5-0 performance, and Stephen Priese scored a pin and went 5-0. Dominick Smith had a 3-0 record.