Oceana County Right to Life is hosting its annual Focus on Life Dinner Thursday, Sept. 22, at the New Era Reformed Church. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the event beginning at 6 p.m. This year, the guest speaker is Professor William Wagner. He is a Christian and currently serves as president and CEO of Salt & Light Global. In academia, he holds the academic rank of Distinguished Professor Emeritus. He currently serves as the Mol Center Distinguished Chair for Faith and Freedom at Spring Arbor University.
Prof. Wagner takes the heart of Jesus to the culture. Discipling servant leaders, he equips them to share Jesus’ redemptive love and truth. He equips disciples to see all of who they are and what they do through the lens of God’s Word. Prof. Wagner equips the church with strategies to transform the culture. He trains pastors and ministry leaders to contend for the faith. Shining the healing light of Christ into dark places, he shares the Good News of Jesus in unique unreached forums. He strategically works to ensure the next generation may do so free of persecution. From a local township board to the United States Supreme Court, Prof. Wagner speaks truth on behalf of the persecuted and most vulnerable. Championing the cause of the defenseless and oppressed, he fights for freedom of religion in public forums around the globe. He promotes good governance and speaks of Jesus in the public square. Because Jesus calls us to be Salt and Light in the world, he wants to see nations transform, darkness dissolve, and the brokenhearted heal.
Professor Wagner’s public service includes serving as a federal judge in the U.S. courts, legal counsel in the U.S. Senate, senior assistant U.S. attorney in the Department of Justice, an American diplomat and senior advisor for Global Criminal Justice at the Department of State. His writing is published in numerous journals, books, and other publications.
For those interested in attending this Focus on Life Dinner, please contact Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.