St. Gregory and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Churches have a number of Masses scheduled for Holy Week.
The Holy Thursday Mass will be bilingual, and take place at 7 p.m. at St. Gregory, 214 S. Peach Ave. in Hart, April 6. Good Friday will also be bilingual, but will take place at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima, 1372 S. Oceana Dr. in Shelby.
The bilingual Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8:30 p.m. at St. Gregory, Saturday, April 8. Easter Sunday Masses, both April 9, include an English Mass at Our Lady of Fatima at 9:30 a.m. and a Spanish Mass at St. Gregory at 11:30 a.m.