The Knights of Columbus Mary Queen of Peace Council No. 2199 raised $680 for the Bread of Life Food Pantry at Turkey Bingo recently. The food pantry is open from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday and is located at 11 Washington St. in Hart. Bingo takes place at the Knights of Columbus hall located at 109 Washington St. in Hart from 5-11:30 p.m. the first three Fridays of each month.