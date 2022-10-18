One day recently, I dropped my young daughter off to spend part of the day with her grandmother and cousin, whom she does not see on a regular basis, while I was on my way to work. As we walked inside, my sweet girl looked up at me and said, “Mommy, I’m scared.” I instantly knelt down and swept her up into a big hug, kissed the top of her head, and said, “You don’t need to be scared. I love you.”

With that reassurance, she took her grandmother’s hand and they walked in the rest of the way. As I left, feeling the many emotions that goodbyes bring, I knew she would have fun and be well taken care of, but I felt so guilty that she was scared and I wanted to scoop her up and never let go.

As adults, we often feel fear to varying degrees, but it is not very socially acceptable to express it out loud. We are not always met with hugs, kisses and reassurances. We are sometimes met with laughter, ridicule and disdain. For this reason, we keep our fears to ourselves, largely, and do our best to mitigate them. We don’t want to talk about them. Fear is a very raw and vulnerable emotion. Fear breaks through the perfect facade we try so desperately to maintain. I once heard perfectionism defined as the fear of disappointing others. We also fear disappointing ourselves. Yet, why don’t we fear disappointing God? Why is He lower on that list than others and ourselves?

Is it because we don’t see or feel His reaction to our actions as quickly as we do of those around us? I have used this illustration to explain God’s love and our sinfulness to my students of various ages: I place a Lego minifigure on a baseplate (yes, we are a very Lego-friendly household, so these things are not in short supply). I then place this under a light. I explain that the light is God’s love. It shines on every corner of our lives, on every fiber of our being — God loves us into existence. I then explain that we make choices. We choose to love God back or we choose not to — through our sins. I take Lego bricks and begin to build up walls and a roof, illustrating our sins, and show how we have blocked out God’s love for us. However, the light never changed, never moved. It never stopped shining on us; God is love. We put up the walls. We said no to God’s love. We chose sin over love again and again.

We are made in the image and likeness of God, and we need to fix our eyes on and fill our lives with God in order to be made whole. Often, we fill ourselves with everything else to satisfy the need to be whole, but those things of the world pass away, and we are left empty again.

Also, we cannot remove those bricks after we have put them up. It is only through sincere humility, a truly contrite heart, that we ask God to take them away from us. We put them there, and He loves us so much that He sent His only Son to die for us to take them away. What a loving Father we have! “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are — yet He did not sin. Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need” (Hebrews 4:15-16).

I have thought about Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane when He saw the sins of mankind and what He chose to die for, and how He began to sweat drops of blood. He saw all of the murders, corruption, hatred and destruction sin brings. He saw all the times we hurt someone else, lusted after another, cheated, lied, stole, stopped going to church or praying or reading the Bible, and thought we knew better than Him. God gives first and then commands, how often do we flip that around on Him and with others. We tell God what we will do for Him, if He does what we want first. Yet, we need to remember that that is a fear response, not a faith one. “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9).

Right now, I am part of a 54-day Fight Like Heaven novena (novena is a nine-day prayer, so this includes six of those). The name of the novena comes in response to our current governor and her administration stating that they will “fight like hell” to ensure abortion is legal in Michigan.

It’s too important to stand idly by. This generation is being lead by so many that tell them to put up the blocks, double- and triple-lined from God — it’s hard to look at Him, when your face is pressed to your phone. Their innocence has been stripped away.

Remember what it was like when you were a child? What kinds of worries and cares did you have? How much screen time did you get? What was on those screens? This generation lives in fear of not knowing what the next, next and next thing is. They are overloaded with images of perfectionism, violence, greed, lust, and laziness and do not want to be out of the loop.

Be careful to not let the world teach your children, your grandchildren or your great grandchildren. We must pass on the faith, drive out fear and trust in our God — who is the author of life, itself. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways be mindful of Him, and He will make straight your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

The Bible, His love letter to us, tells this as well: “Perfect love casts out fear: (1 John 4:18b) and “I sought the Lord, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears” (Psalm 34:4).

When we are afraid, may we always look to God and tell Him of our fears. He will always kneel down and hold us in His arms and tell us how much He loves us and to not be afraid. His love for us is perfect and we are precious in His sight.

Dear loving God, thank You for the gift of our faith. Please drive out fear from our hearts and help us to root out the sins that separate us from You. In Your Holy Name we pray, Amen.