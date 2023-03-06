First Baptist Church of Hart is excited to announce an upcoming movie night on Saturday, March 18, 2023, which will feature the movie “Free Burma Rangers.” The event begins at 7 pm and will be shown in the church sanctuary, and free popcorn will be available.
From the film’s website: “Free Burma Rangers is a documentary film exploring the extraordinary 20-year journey of missionaries Dave and Karen Eubank. The film follows Dave, Karen, and their three young children, as they venture into war zones where they are fighting to bring hope.”
“Dave Eubank is a rare hero of the faith. He is a former U.S. Special Forces soldier turned missionary to conflict zones. The film is a real life adventure movie. Viewers will follow the family into firefights, heroic rescues, and experience life-changing ministry. In the midst of this unprecedented journey, you will witness amazing lessons of faith from one of the most inspiring families in the world.”
First Baptist Church of Hart is located on the corner of Tyler Road and N 72nd Ave in Hart. Doors will open at 6:30 pm and the movie will begin at 7 pm.
Viewer Discretion Advised – Includes Intense, Graphic Sequences of War Violence
Learn more at https://fbrmovie.lifeway.com/