Pentwater’s Centenary United Women of Faith invite all community members to their annual Lenten Brunch. This lovely tradition will take place in the church’s Fellowship Hall Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m., located at 82 S. Hancock St. in Pentwater, across from the Pentwater Post Office. Guest speaker Rev. Sue Beckman will present “It’s about my Father.” Sue is formerly the pastor of West Golden Wesleyan Church and is currently active with The Ladder Community Center in Shelby.
Please RSVP by March 23 to the church office at 231-869-5900 or by email at pentwaterumc@gmail.com.