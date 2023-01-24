This isn’t anything new. It’s a story I wrote when I was asked to review my first year as a minister over 30 years ago. Believe me, I know how easy it is to poke holes in this. Christians don’t all come at things alike. And this isn’t about how it should be done. It’s just a little moment of connection amidst all that disconnects us. And to my friends at Hart Congregational United Church of Christ, Happy 150th Anniversary. “I was a stranger and you took me in.” Thank you.

Sitting in my blue Plymouth Horizon in the parking lot of the local grocery, my hand stiff with cold, I struggle to cut a slice of bread into tiny cubes and save the best pieces in a tiny silver jar I’ve taken from its case. I’m just pulling on my gloves again when I think of the juice. Before leaving the church, I had carefully poured grape juice from a jar in the refrigerator into a small plastic traveling bottle. Although my hands are cold now, I can feel through the container that the juice is even colder. The sacraments should not be cold, I think. It would be a five minute drive to the Drew’s home. I decide to set the car heater fan on full power, but I can’t find a place near the vent to stand the mini juice container where it won’t roll around so I decide to hold it against my neck with one hand, hoping to warm it with body heat as I drive.

Snow has formed a thick crust over the softly rounded Oceana County hillsides covering everything except some indomitable, stiff, yellow grasses with long thin blades slanted in every imaginable direction from their roots. Theirs is a cheery, bright freedom, I think as I pass by.

When I pull into the driveway, I hesitate for a moment in the car. “Is this good, God?” I ask. The Drews had been somewhat reluctant when I phoned. He is in his nineties; she in her late eighties. They aren’t accustomed to me yet. I’m sure I sounded confident and reassuring on the phone, but now that I am actually at their door, I need some reassurance myself. The bottle still feels cold in my hand. Without thinking, I open its lid and pour a drop onto my wrist. When the red liquid slips slowly across my veins, it is as warm as my own body.

I had come before to get acquainted, yet, when Mary answers the door this time, I see in her eyes that the small black box and books I carry are signs that this visit will be different. Sky blue eyes, I think as I turn from her weathered face to the view through the big front room window. Tom reaches out to shake my hand with a grip kept strong by lifting himself to the metal walker that supports him. “Put that window in 50 years ago for Mary,” he says, noticing my glance. Eyes that had looked so long at the sky that they became its mirrors and someone who knew she needed that vision and loved her enough to provide it—I marvel at her blessings!

We sit down together near the window and talk about how they like their coffee thin and clear, not murky like everyone makes it today, about snakes that live in the swamp at the bottom of their property, and somehow we get around to how sick and tired of themselves they can get at times when they’re downright honest about it. It’s a quiet truth between us. Opening my new Book of Worship, I begin to read the Communion Prayer. The book is stiff and new; I am stiff and new; but the sacrament is warm and familiar. Through the sacrament we, too, become warmer and more familiar; through it all, I become the pastor that my ordination promised.

What has happened to me since I graduated from seminary? I am the pastor of a United Church of Christ congregation in a village in northwestern Michigan and I am as amazed at this as any in the New Testament crowds who witnessed first-hand what Jesus was doing. I know so few women in my denomination here in the Midwest who have pastored a church alone, that although I wanted very much to preach, teach, and visit, I think I had unconsciously dismissed that as a possibility. I was discouraged because I didn’t seem to fit the local ministry openings. I couldn’t imagine moving our young family, dog, cats, cows, and chickens to some far off city. My husband, John, and I prayed about the real-life situation we faced as we committed ourselves to my calling and at the same time puzzled that other God-given responsibilities and blessings now seemed like constraints.

At first I had no idea whether to try harder or to wait. Then this congregation telephoned. Although it was just a few miles from my home, I had never heard of it. Furthermore, I was a daughter of a different denomination that I had no desire to leave. These people and I talked often during the next few months and in the fall, the congregation called me to be their pastor. Then I struggled for the opposite reasons — because they were so geographically close, because they wanted me. I hardly dared to believe God’s gracious provision.

When I reflect on this first year of my ministry, I remember my struggles to find a pastorate which would gently embrace all the sharp angles of my life. Yet, when I’m asked what has happened to me since graduation, I don’t only recall the chilly reception women graduates still receive in many places or the honest personal struggles I faced. My deepest impression of this year is the joy of receiving from our Lord these people at this time, with whom to live and grow. Aslant from my roots, I, too, have found a cheery, bright freedom!