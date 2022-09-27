It has been on my heart to write for the church column for quite awhile now, but my professional hat denotes that I remain neutral, so I am going to take that hat off and put on my personal hat for this.

One of the main reasons I am writing today is because of Jim Harbaugh. As a graduate of Michigan State University, that is not easy to say.

So why Jim Harbaugh? Just over two months ago, in mid-July, Harbaugh was the keynote speaker at the Right to Life dinner in Plymouth, Mich. The theme for the evening was “We Were Made to be Courageous,” and Harbaugh said, as reported in a number of media outlets, “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me.”

He then quoted from Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

Like me, Harbaugh is Catholic and was raised in the Church. Last Thursday, I attended the Oceana County Right to Life dinner in New Era, and the dynamic keynote speaker there, federal judge and professor William Wagner, called on those present to be courageous as well. “Be fiercely unafraid to stand for truth,” he said.

Harbaugh spoke the truth, and I want to do the same. As people of faith, our truth comes from God: through the Bible He gave us, through His Son who died for us, and through His glorious resurrection and ascension into Heaven. God is the author of truth. The opposite is the author of lies, and he has been working overtime lately to destroy anything and everything he can.

Words are very powerful. In the John 6 discourse, many left Jesus because His words were too much for them, and when He asked His disciples if they wanted to leave too, St. Peter said, in verse 68, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.” Jesus is the Word made flesh that dwelt among us (John 1:14).

Not too long ago, the abortion debate was between two main camps: pro-life and pro-choice. The opposite of life is death, so pro-choice means letting others and oneself choose between life and death. But that didn’t sit well with some. It doesn’t look good to be anti-life or pro-death, so the script got changed, the words turned into pro-abortion and anti-abortion. This makes for a much more convincing case to discourage others from being “anti” something. Yet, what is abortion? There are many answers to that question, but only one truth.

The truth is hard to hear; it is heartbreaking; it is permanent. The truth is that abortion is the killing of an innocent human life — it is murder. Let’s turn to another book that most people use, religious or not, when looking for truth. The online Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “abortion” as follows: “termination of a pregnancy after, accompanied by, resulting in, or closely followed by the death of the embryo or fetus.” It defines an “embryo” as: “the developing human individual from the time of implantation to the end of the eighth week after conception.” It defines a “fetus” as: “a developing human from usually two months after conception to birth.”

The Merriam-Webster dictionary also defines the word “pregnant” as “containing a developing embryo, fetus or unborn offspring within the body.” It also defines the word “terminate” as “assassinate, kill.”

To be pregnant is to contain a “developing human individual.” And to have an abortion is to terminate/assassinate/kill that developing human individual. This is not the mother’s body, because that baby is a separate individual, with unique DNA from the moment of conception. They need their mother and father to protect them so they can grow up to be an adult.

A baby is 50 percent the mother’s DNA and 50 percent the father’s, receiving 23 chromosomes from each parent. So fathers should have a say in their child’s right to life, when the child belongs just as much to them as they do their mother. I knew a father once, who begged his girlfriend, the mother, to not have an abortion. He told her he would take care of their baby and never bother her for anything. She had the abortion anyways, and their baby was killed by an abortion doctor. The father still weeps bitterly for his daughter, and has never been the same.

I watched part of a documentary recently, where a former abortion doctor discussed the last one he performed. He said upon starting the procedure, he reached inside the mother and the baby kicked his hand. He realized that the baby was much further along than anticipated and after continuing the procedure and ending the child’s life, he said he could never perform another abortion.

Where did this all go wrong? We go to baby showers, we have gender reveal parties, we show ultrasound pictures of our babies on social media. The difference between this and those who want an abortion is that one person wants their baby, and the other does not or feels that they can’t take care of their child, or was told by a doctor that their baby had a problem and would die anyways (doctors are not always right — and my child’s friend is living proof in this very instance). The baby is still a baby in any regard, never a clump of tissue, never without dignity, never worthy of being slain.

I know people that have had abortions that are wracked with guilt and shame, and some take a host of medications to get through the day. I know people that have lost their babies through miscarriage and still births, and they mourn their child’s life daily and wonder what they would have been like. To anyone that has lost their child by any means, I offer you my prayers and sincerest condolences. God weeps with those who weep. He knows our pain, our brokenness. He sees and knows all, so we cannot turn a blind eye to the abortion issue.

We make excuses. “Oh, people don’t know what abortion is.” Some may not, but most don’t want to realize the consequences. If your mother had a successful abortion while she was pregnant with you, you would be dead. There’s no two ways around that.

Well, what about in cases of incest and rape? I am so sorry to anyone in that unimaginable situation. It is true, though, that 100 percent of babies are not responsible for the manner in which they were conceived. Children should not have to die for someone else’s crime.

Well, won’t the foster care systems fill up with these unwanted children? What kind of life is that? Children rise above their circumstances all the time, if they are simply allowed to live. I was a foster mom. I picked up a three day old baby boy from the hospital and took that sweet child into my home for several weeks while I was five months pregnant. To this day, my husband and I agree that if an adoptive family wasn’t already waiting for him, we would have adopted that wonderful little boy. I am thankful that his biological parents let him live and that his adoptive family keeps in touch, so I can watch him grow up, and know he will always hold a special place in my heart. I recently spoke with a foster mom, who told me how she has fostered over 300 children. She was one of the most joy-filled people I have ever met. She said she mostly fostered infants and runaway teenage girls. She said she gets recognized often by the many, now adults, that tell her about the positive impact she had on them because she cared.

I once had a college student tell me that they wanted drugs to be legal. I asked them why, and they said, “Because I don’t want to feel bad when I do that anymore.”

I think that is one of the main reasons people want abortion to be legal. It was wrongfully legal for almost 50 years. People had the right to kill, and now they want it back. I see so many signs promoting abortion. Let’s replace that word with the truth. Murder is health care. Killing is safe and effective. Brutally ending an innocent child’s life is common sense. That is what some think the truth is. The moment you become pregnant, you are a mother, and the man is a father. For those that choose to have their child killed, now you are still a mother and he is still a father, but your baby is dead, so you can live as you wish. I know that being pregnant can be scary, but know that you are not alone, and there are people to help you keep your baby or foster or adopt your baby. Have courage — let your child live. All of us started out the same way too, we were unborn or preborn for the first nine months of our lives. “Rich and poor have a common bond; all of them were made by the Lord” (Proverbs 22:2).

I pray that all the faithful are fiercely unafraid to stand for the truth and to spread the message.

Dear Lord, fill my heart with Your truth, and let me be steadfast and persevere in seeking and proclaiming Your truth to all. Amen.