Hesperia native Glenn Domke has overcome a lot to win a war against his weight. He won many battles along the way, but only recently was able to win the war.

Domke, now 59, won his first battle back in 1986, when he and fellow Ionia Correctional Facility employees held a weight-loss competition. Domke edged out a friend of his by losing 118 pounds to his buddy's 110.

"My buddy and I were the only ones to take it seriously at the end," Domke said with a chuckle. "That was my first big weight loss. I knew it would be terribly hard to keep off, and it was."

He used the winnings from that competition to purchase a bicycle, and for years he biked throughout Michigan and Canada while bouncing from prison to prison for his career. He worked in prisons all around the state, from Ionia to the Upper Peninsula to St. Louis to Muskegon.

However, years later, he suffered severe injuries in a traumatic car accident; he shattered his right ankle, fractured his back, suffered severe facial fractures and underwent a brain injury. Surgeries followed, but the one intended to repair his right ankle didn't go as planned, and Domke was unable to continue biking.

Without that outlet, Domke gained back all the weight he'd lost and then some. Periodically he tried to lose the weight again, but it never lasted. Another attempt, following a New Year's resolution to start 2018, began well, with a substantial weight loss that January. However, those familiar demons of self-doubt, so familiar to anyone who has tried to keep weight off, seemed on the verge of coming back.

By good fortune, Domke spotted a Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) bulletin at a local store. His maternal grandmother had been a TOPS member, he said, and he'd had no idea the organization still existed. For the support of others more so than anything else, Domke joined.

It worked: Domke spent the rest of 2018 dominating his weight-loss goals, losing 89 pounds, and ultimately earned the designation as weight-loss King of Michigan in the program. Because of that success, Domke won a trip to Portland, Ore., with other members of the organization's weight-loss 'royalty'.

"I wasn't even aware they had all these categories when I joined the organization," Domke said. "To represent Michigan in Oregon was unbelievable. I travel extensively anyway, but just to be out there with all the other people with those dramatic weight losses was encouraging and uplifting."

Domke said he's now lost 126 pounds since his high mark, and is down to 223 pounds. He said he is trying to maintain a weight of around 230. The TOPS organization awarded him Keep Off Pounds Sensibly status, an honor it bestows on those who have succeeded long-term in maintaining a healthy weight.

Although Domke still has mobility issues stemming from the car accident — he has a leg brace and uses a cane to walk — he has managed to return to bicycling. He said he's been approved for a service dog from the organization Paws With a Cause, which connects people with disabilities with service animals.

He said his ability to maintain positivity stems from the relationships he's made with others.

"I really lean on my friendships I've formed with those people to keep me going," Domke said.

Domke, now medically retired, is an avid traveler, and he said he uses travel as a reward for himself when maintaining a healthy weight. He said he recently completed a goal of traveling to all 50 states by spending a month in Alaska.

"Of the 50 states, it was by far the best," Domke said. "I saved the best for last."