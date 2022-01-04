The Knights of Columbus annual Spelling Bee Contest will be Jan. 22 for all children in grades 4-9 at the Mary Queen of Peace Hall, 109 Washington St. in Hart. Registration is free and will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the Spelling Bee will begin at 9 a.m. There will be two groups, the first being grades 4-6 and the second being grades 7-9. Anyone not in grades 4-9 is still welcome to watch and show their support as a spectator. A list of words to study can be obtained by contacting Nathan Kroon at (231) 845-5436 or Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.