Are you looking for an occasion to get out of your house and reconnect with friends and acquaintances, and at the same time do something different on a gray winter’s day? Come to Pentwater for Corks and Canvas this Saturday between 2 and 5 p.m.! This gallery stroll, that includes wine tasting, gets you out of your house and in and out of five galleries in downtown Pentwater. Participants who have bought a wristband may visit any or all of the participating galleries, and taste a variety of wines that are distributed and have been chosen through Port View Wine & Beer Market.
All galleries are located on or very near Hancock Street. Those galleries are: Jilly’s Gallery at 226 S. Hancock; Kook’s Eye at 42 Second St. #6; The Painted Frog at 320 S. Hancock; Studio 161 at 161 S. Hancock; and Serenity Shore at 560 S. Hancock. Tickets for this event, that is sponsored by the Pentwater Arts Council, may be purchased in advance at Jilly's Gallery and at Port View for $20, and at any of the galleries at the time of the event for $25.